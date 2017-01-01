Amy Kurtz is a health and wellness coach, author, Pilates instructor, and detox specialist based in NYC. She is the author of the new book, Kicking Sick: Your Go-To Guide for Thriving with Chronic Health Conditions (Sounds True, January 2017). Having experienced a variety of chronic health issues from a young age, Amy realized that the only way she was going to recover was to become an active participant in her own well-being. Amy deeply believes in the power of self-care, and it is her mission to teach people how to truly take care of themselves and heal. Amy coaches clients who strive to get healthier while also helping those with chronic health conditions thrive. She coaches people on how to become advocates for their own well-being and provides a framework to find harmony between their mind, body, and soul. Visit Amy on the web to find out more, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram for daily tips, inspiration, and motivation.