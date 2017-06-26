39 Items Tagged

olive oil

7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 26)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including NASA's shockingly simple system for tracking pollution, the most innovative blue jeans you'll...

#news #coffee #news roundup #olive oil
Leigh Weingus
June 26 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Passion for Pasta

5 Healthy Ways To Eat Like An Italian

Follow these five easy food rules to transport yourself to the Mediterranean at every meal.

#happiness #wellness #olive oil #healthy foods #food
mindbodygreen
May 20 2016

Why The American Diet Needs To Go Even More Mediterranean

Every five years, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) update the Dietary Guidelines for...

#wellness #fat #olive oil #food
Will Clower, PhD
March 20 2015

Want To Become A Better Cook? A Personal Chef Reveals Her Secrets

The Dilemma: You love to cook, but your kitchen looks like a tornado when you're finished. You find a recipe, buy the ingredients and start to cook....

#salt #mindfulness #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Brigitte Theriault
October 8 2014
Recipes

Tequila-Lime BBQ Chicken For Labor Day Weekend!

When I lived in sunny San Diego, tequila with lime was always one of my favorite pairings. Serve this chicken with fresh mango salsa, chips,...

#alcohol #healthy recipes #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Candice Kumai
August 30 2014

Avocado Shrimp Rolls (Yesss!)

Recently I got back from vacation in Block Island, a small island off the coast of Rhode Island known for their lobster rolls. I craved one when I got...

#avocado #garlic #nutrition #healthy recipes #olive oil
Silvia Bianco
July 24 2014

Pasta Salad With Basil & Kale (Everyone Will Love It!)

I'm known for my delicious pasta salads. In my former restaurant days, some form of them always graced my take-out deli case and rarely do I leave...

#healthy recipes #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
July 19 2014

10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible

When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...

#toxic #environmentalism #fish #wellness #meat
Maria Benardis
June 6 2014

7 Foods That Aren't As Healthy As You Think

For many years, fats were the bad guy in the health and nutrition world, responsible for obesity, heart disease, and everything in between. But that...

#fat #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Nina Teicholz
May 22 2014
Recipes

9 Awesome Ways To Use Olive Oil (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

I love olive oil. And not just because of how it tastes on fresh vegetables. This versatile oil is a wonder when it comes to your skin, hair, and even...

#hair #beauty #skin #olive oil
Megan Porschen
April 19 2014
Recipes

Gluten-Free Pasta Primavera

There's nothing like springtime to get me thinking about pasta primavera.

#garlic #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #olive oil
Silvia Bianco
April 8 2014
Recipes

3 Springtime Vinaigrettes To Hug Your Greens

There's nothing quite like a beautifully emulsified vinaigrette to gently hug your greens … just enough to enhance their natural goodness and leave...

#salads #healthy recipes #olive oil #healthy foods
Silvia Bianco
March 24 2014

6 Great Reasons To Fall In Love With Olive Oil

As a top importer of the world’s olive oil, the United States has a serious passion for this popular salad topper. America’s olive oil consumption has...

#wellness #fat #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Austin Perlmutter, M.D.
March 11 2014

Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Good Fat?

Olive oil has become a universal sign of fine dining. The waiter brings a basket of freshly baked bread, places a dish on the table, and with a...

#heart disease #wellness #fat #olive oil
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 4 2014

Zesty Quinoa Salad With Black Beans & Cilantro

I love protein-packed quinoa, but it's often a bit too bland for my bodacious mouth. This recipe helped give it a kick in the bland butt. Try it out...

#healthy recipes #olive oil #vegan #healthy foods #quinoa
Brittney Hiller
February 4 2014