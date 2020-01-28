mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

This Common Cold Remedy May Not Work As Well As We Thought

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Five Natural Cough Drops on a Green Background

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

January 28, 2020 — 23:03 PM

The peak of cold and flu season is upon us, and we’re all getting back into the swing of our typical cold remedies. If you typically use zinc lozenges, though, it may be time to switch up your cold-fighting methods. New research has shown that the lozenges may be ineffective in fighting the common cold.

Researchers conducted the experiment on all employees of the city of Helsinki in Finland. All participants were given a package of lozenges, either zinc or placebo, and were instructed to begin taking them as soon as the onset of cold symptoms began. Once the cold began, participants consumed 6 lozenges per day over the course of 5 days. Throughout the experiment, 88 participants contracted a cold.

Over the 5 day treatment plan, participants showed no difference in recovery between the experimental and placebo group. Surprisingly, researchers noticed that the placebo group actually recovered faster than the zinc group after the 5 days were up. 

Although these results show that zinc supplements are not as helpful as we previously thought, researchers are hesitant to make the conclusion that they have any negative impact on the duration of a cold. Regular lozenges, however, are still effective in soothing those achy and itchy symptoms of irritation in the throat that come with most colds. 

The researchers of this study plan to conduct more trials before making any concrete conclusions about zinc lozenges and common colds. However, they have ideas for how to improve future research to get better answers. "In future trials of zinc lozenges, the dosage of zinc should be greater, the lozenges should dissolve more slowly, and the treatment should last longer than 5 days,” says researcher Harri Hemilä, M.D. “Before zinc lozenges can be widely promoted for common cold treatment, the characteristics of lozenges that are clinically efficacious should be defined in detail.”

While this home remedy may not be as helpful as we wanted for treating a common cold, no need to fret! We have plenty of other suggestions to naturally treat symptoms and fight a cold this winter.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Unhealthy Relationships Double Depression & Anxiety Risks, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Unhealthy Relationships Double Depression & Anxiety Risks, Study Finds
Mental Health

Psilocybin May Be A Lasting Depression Treatment, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Psilocybin May Be A Lasting Depression Treatment, New Research Finds
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Routines

How To Improve Your Metabolic Flexibility, According To This Surgeon

Christina Coughlin
How To Improve Your Metabolic Flexibility, According To This Surgeon
Personal Growth

How To Declutter Your Whole Life For More Joy, Ease & Creativity

Dana Claudat
How To Declutter Your Whole Life For More Joy, Ease & Creativity
Personal Growth

One Of Those Days? Gabrielle Bernstein Has a Go-To Method For That

Sarah Regan
One Of Those Days? Gabrielle Bernstein Has a Go-To Method For That
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Time To Stock Up On Seaweed: New Study Finds Algae Can Help Leaky Gut

Jamie Schneider
Time To Stock Up On Seaweed: New Study Finds Algae Can Help Leaky Gut
Functional Food

What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet

Abby Moore
What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet
Functional Food

We're Still Talking About Eggs & Cholesterol — Here's What A New Study Says

Christina Coughlin
We're Still Talking About Eggs & Cholesterol — Here's What A New Study Says
Sex

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Vagina Piercings

Gabrielle Kassel
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Vagina Piercings
Integrative Health

3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them

Jason Wachob
3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate

Stanislas Dehaene, Ph.D.
A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/zinc-lozenges-ineffective-in-fighting-common-cold

Your article and new folder have been saved!