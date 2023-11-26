Advertisement
Lift Sagging Skin With This Firming Face Cream (And It’s 25% Off)
Take it from me: A good moisturizer fit for your unique needs goes a long way in minimizing your routine and enhancing your complexion.
Of course, each skin concern calls for different ingredients—and the Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream has exactly what you need to replenish moisture, tighten fine lines, and lift sagging skin. Here’s why you should pick it up while it’s 25% off in the brand's sitewide sale.
Why this moisturizer is A+ for aging skin
My mom and I are both fans of this moisturizer, proving its ability to mold to the needs of multiple skin concerns, including fine lines, wrinkles, sensitivity, and dryness.
The unique blend of peptides, plant proteins, and ceramides deeply hydrate and lift the skin, supporting what is naturally lost with age: Moisture and elasticity.
See ceramides decline with age, which is part of the reason skin can become ashy as the years pass. One surefire way to help your skin bounce back is by nourishing it with topical ceramides and firming additions like plant proteins.
What's more, the specific Polypeptide-121 blend in this lightweight cream contains over 180 plant-based amino acids—so you're getting more peptides for your dollar.
When I apply this moisturizer, my skin feels stronger. That might sound strange, but it’s true; there’s a firmness to my cheeks and a tightness to my frown lines that I don’t often see from moisturizer alone.
Even though it’s great for dry and aging skin, the formula is versatile enough to fit every skin type and sensitivity level, the latter thanks to its fragrance-free credential.
It's a splurge-worthy moisturizer, but I’d suggest giving it a go during Youth To The People's sitewide 25% off sale. Chances are, you'll be coming back to restock even when it's full price.
The takeaway
This Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream is a skin-lifting moisturizer both my mom and I adore. It’s versatile, strengthening, and fit for folks with sensitive skin. My advice? Use this sitewide markdown as an excuse to experience what a firming skin care product can really do.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.