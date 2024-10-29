Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Why You're More Likely To Act During An Exhale & Why It Matters

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 29, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Last used 04.04.2022
Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy
October 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The concept of free will has been studied and discussed for generations. At some point, you've probably asked yourself, "Is my life really my choice? Or am I at the whim of my subconscious?"

A team of scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute for Technology Lausanne asked the same question, wondering how much bodily signals determine our mindset and actions. To figure that out, they looked at something called "readiness potential" and how it is affected by our breath.

And not only did the findings suggest we're more likely to perform an action on an exhale, the team observed how breath seemed to be the precursor to every action.

What is "readiness potential"?

All of this research was based around "readiness potential," or the instant of brain activity before a person even becomes aware they're going to perform an action.

It's observable in brain scans just before we exercise our will, which some say proves free will doesn't exist because the brain seems to commit to the decision before we do so consciously.

But after this study, scientists have shown readiness potential is actually regulated by our breathing cycle, eliciting some fascinating questions about how the mind-body works together to make decisions.

The breath comes first

To conduct their study, the team had 52 participants simply press a button at their own will while hooked up to brain, breath, and cardiac scanners.

Interestingly, both pressing the button and the readiness potential to perform the action were affected by breath (but not heartbeat). The findings suggested that our regular breathing cycle is actually intrinsic to readiness potential and, subsequently, decision making. They also observed people are more likely to act on an exhale than an inhale.

"Voluntary action is indeed linked to your body's inner state, especially with breathing and [exhalation] but not with some other bodily signals, such as the heartbeat," says senior author of the study Olaf Blanke, which may be "just one example of how acts of free will are hostage to a host of inner body states."

Could it be that the decision-making process is just as much up to the body as to the mind? It's starting to look like it, which could have real implications for people who struggle with voluntary actions (Parkinson's) and impulse control (OCD). It also offers valuable insight into what it means to be human.

While the exact neurological decision-making process is still not fully understood, these findings provide a new take on the highly debated free will conversation—and give us all more reason to breathe a little deeper.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.