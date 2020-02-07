To conduct their study, the team had 52 participants simply press a button at their own will while hooked up to brain, breath, and cardiac scanners.

Interestingly, both pressing the button and the readiness potential to perform the action were affected by breath (but not heartbeat). The findings suggested that our regular breathing cycle is actually intrinsic to readiness potential and, subsequently, decision making. They also observed people are more likely to act on an exhale than an inhale.

"Voluntary action is indeed linked to your body's inner state, especially with breathing and [exhalation] but not with some other bodily signals, such as the heartbeat," says senior author of the study Olaf Blanke, which may be "just one example of how acts of free will are hostage to a host of inner body states."

Could it be that the decision-making process is just as much up to the body as to the mind? It's starting to look like it, which could have real implications for people who struggle with voluntary actions (Parkinson's) and impulse control (OCD). It also offers valuable insight into what it means to be human.

While the exact neurological decision-making process is still not fully understood, these findings provide a new take on the highly debated free will conversation—and give us all more reason to breathe a little deeper.