Your VO2 Max Is Linked To 40% Lower Risk Of Dementia & Depression, Study Finds
Most people think of cardio fitness in terms of performance. How long you can run, how quickly your heart rate recovers, whether you can keep up in a workout class. It’s framed as something visible and immediate, a measure of what your body can do in the moment.
What gets less attention is what that same metric might be saying about your mental health. Cardiorespiratory fitness, often captured through VO2 max, reflects how efficiently your body delivers and uses oxygen. That process doesn’t just power workouts. It touches nearly every system involved in keeping you mentally sharp and emotionally steady.
Instead of treating fitness as something that matters only for physical health or appearance, researchers are starting to ask a broader question. What if the way your body handles oxygen today has something to do with how your brain functions years from now?
Cardio fitness & long-term brain health
To explore that idea1, researchers pulled together data from 27 large cohort studies, totaling more than 4 million people across different age groups and backgrounds. These weren’t short-term experiments. They followed participants over time, tracking baseline cardiorespiratory fitness levels and then looking at who went on to develop conditions like depression, dementia, and other mental health disorders.
Cardiorespiratory fitness was measured using standardized methods, often tied to exercise capacity or estimated VO2 max. Participants were then grouped into lower and higher fitness categories, creating a clear way to compare outcomes over time.
What makes this kind of analysis useful is its scale. Instead of relying on a single study population, it layers multiple datasets together, which helps smooth out individual variability and gives a clearer sense of patterns that hold across different groups. It also allows researchers to look at dose-response relationships, meaning how small changes in fitness might relate to changes in risk.
Higher fitness was linked to lower risk, even in small doses
The most compelling finding is how consistently fitness tracked with mental health outcomes. People with higher cardiorespiratory fitness had a 36% lower risk of developing depression and a 39% lower risk of dementia compared to those with lower fitness levels.
But what stands out even more is how little movement it took to see a difference. Even a small bump in fitness was linked to a lower risk of both depression and dementia. We’re not talking about going from inactive to marathon training. It’s more like nudging your baseline up a notch from where you are now, and continuing to build your endurance over time.
This helps reframe the goal. You don’t need peak performance to influence long-term brain health. Incremental improvements still count, and they add up over time.
There are a few reasons this connection makes sense biologically. Better cardiorespiratory fitness supports more efficient blood flow to the brain, which means more consistent oxygen and nutrient delivery. It also tends to lower chronic inflammation and improve how the body regulates stress hormones like cortisol. Over time, those factors shape brain structure and function, particularly in areas tied to memory and emotional regulation.
At the same time, it’s worth keeping perspective. This research shows a strong association, not a guarantee. Lower fitness doesn’t cause these conditions on its own, and higher fitness doesn’t make someone immune. Mental health and neurodegenerative disease are influenced by genetics, environment, and lifestyle patterns that extend far beyond exercise.
The takeaway
It’s not about going all in or doing the most intense workout possible. It’s about what you’re doing consistently enough for your body to adapt. Walking more often, adding a few short intervals, or slowly building endurance over time all count. Those small, repeated inputs are what actually drive change.