This Halloumi With Honey & Sesame Recipe Is A Mediterranean Must
When holidaying on Zakynthos a couple of years ago, we visited, on the recommendation of the entire town, the Halfway House restaurant in Tsilivi. While the name suggests it might be run by some British expats, longing to enthrall the Mediterranean palate with the English Fry-Up, it's actually owned by a Zakynthian lad and his family. This dish is on the menu there, as it is in many Greek restaurants, and was the best version I've tried.
To recreate this vacation-inspired treat, see below! You'll love the cholesterol-lowering benefits of the sesame seeds; plus, that runny honey adds a rich, sweet flavor. Perfect for a Mediterranean-inspired side dish!
Halloumi With Honey & Sesame Seeds
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. mixed black and white sesame seeds
- 3 tbsp. runny honey
- 225- to 250-gram (8- to 9-oz.) block of halloumi
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- Pinch of dried oregano
Method:
- Set a small frying pan over high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the sesame seeds and toast for a minute, until the seeds are ever so slightly darker. Remove from the frying pan and set aside.
- Put the honey into a small saucepan and set over medium heat, allowing it to warm up while you prepare the halloumi.
- Cut the halloumi in half horizontally, so you end up with two large slabs. Heat the frying pan over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot and starts to shimmer, add the halloumi slabs and fry for a few minutes per side, until mottled with char.
- Serve the halloumi on a plate, drizzled with the warm honey, and finish with a scattering of sesame seeds and dried oregano.
Recipe excerpted from A Flash in the Pan: Speedy Stovetop Recipes for Every Day by John Whaite. Reprinted with permission from Kyle Books, 2019.
