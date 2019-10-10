When holidaying on Zakynthos a couple of years ago, we visited, on the recommendation of the entire town, the Halfway House restaurant in Tsilivi. While the name suggests it might be run by some British expats, longing to enthrall the Mediterranean palate with the English Fry-Up, it's actually owned by a Zakynthian lad and his family. This dish is on the menu there, as it is in many Greek restaurants, and was the best version I've tried.

To recreate this vacation-inspired treat, see below! You'll love the cholesterol-lowering benefits of the sesame seeds; plus, that runny honey adds a rich, sweet flavor. Perfect for a Mediterranean-inspired side dish!