mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Halloumi With Honey & Sesame Recipe Is A Mediterranean Must

John Whaite
Celebrity chef By John Whaite
Celebrity chef
John Whaite is an English baker who won the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012. He works as a chef, television presenter, and author.

Image by Nassima Rothacker / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 10, 2019

When holidaying on Zakynthos a couple of years ago, we visited, on the recommendation of the entire town, the Halfway House restaurant in Tsilivi. While the name suggests it might be run by some British expats, longing to enthrall the Mediterranean palate with the English Fry-Up, it's actually owned by a Zakynthian lad and his family. This dish is on the menu there, as it is in many Greek restaurants, and was the best version I've tried.

To recreate this vacation-inspired treat, see below! You'll love the cholesterol-lowering benefits of the sesame seeds; plus, that runny honey adds a rich, sweet flavor. Perfect for a Mediterranean-inspired side dish!

Halloumi With Honey & Sesame Seeds

Serves 2

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. mixed black and white sesame seeds
  • 3 tbsp. runny honey
  • 225- to 250-gram (8- to 9-oz.) block of halloumi
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • Pinch of dried oregano

Method:

  1. Set a small frying pan over high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the sesame seeds and toast for a minute, until the seeds are ever so slightly darker. Remove from the frying pan and set aside.
  2. Put the honey into a small saucepan and set over medium heat, allowing it to warm up while you prepare the halloumi.
  3. Cut the halloumi in half horizontally, so you end up with two large slabs. Heat the frying pan over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot and starts to shimmer, add the halloumi slabs and fry for a few minutes per side, until mottled with char.
  4. Serve the halloumi on a plate, drizzled with the warm honey, and finish with a scattering of sesame seeds and dried oregano.

Recipe excerpted from A Flash in the Pan: Speedy Stovetop Recipes for Every Day by John Whaite. Reprinted with permission from Kyle Books, 2019.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

John Whaite
John Whaite Celebrity chef
John Whaite is an English baker who won the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012. He works as a chef, television presenter, and author. He writes frequently for UK...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/your-mediterranean-palate-will-love-this-halloumi-with-honey-and-sesame

Your article and new folder have been saved!