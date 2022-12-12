Your Guide To Running In Cold Temperatures (And Actually Enjoying It)

We take our fitness goals seriously—and if they require braving the elements, then so be it. There's valor in powering through discomfort, but we also need to stay safe to avoid injury and fuel our passion. So, safety 101: Watch out for ice, or choose a trail that's unlikely to be slick. And how cold is too cold? According to the experts, frostbite can start anywhere below 31 degrees Fahrenheit—and especially on extremities that are normally uncovered when you run, like your nose. Layers may keep you warm, but if the air is below freezing, opt for the treadmill instead.