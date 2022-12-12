Your Guide To Running In Cold Temperatures (And Actually Enjoying It)

You may think of a cold front as your hall pass, but once you know the many benefits of cold weather running… You can’t un-know them. Coming in first is the fact that cold weather activates brown fat reserves1 . Not only does this activation burn more calories, it creates healthy metabolic shifts and even helps with appetite regulation. Running in the cold is good for the body, and perhaps even more so for the mind. Studies2 theorize that a lower body temperature gives the brain more access to glucose, boosting overall brain function.

The benefits have us sold. And with the right gear and determination, running in cold weather can be as enjoyable as it is beneficial. From answering key questions (how cold is too cold?) to identifying your new favorite pair of running shoes from Zappos—this guide has everything you need to stick to your running routine, no matter the forecast.