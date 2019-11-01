It's that time of year again. The weather is cooling, the holidays are approaching, and as soon as January hits, we'll all be craving an escape from routine—even if just for a long weekend. We've got you covered—or rather, Sun Valley, Idaho, does.

It's no secret that this down-to-earth, up-for-anything mountain town is an outdoor adventurer's paradise, especially come winter. But there's plenty to experience here that doesn't involve strapping on a pair of skis, if that's not your thing. And with daily nonstop flights from several major cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Chicago, this valley is easily one of the most accessible winter destinations that still retains that "undiscovered" vibe we're all after.

Whether you want to get away from the crowds or you're more in it for the après ski, choose your own Sun Valley adventure below!