Young Women Faced This Unexpected Barrier To Timely Breast Cancer Care
Finding a new breast lump can send your mind racing.
You might tell yourself it's probably nothing or plan to call your doctor when work calms down. But between bills, busy schedules, and other responsibilities, getting an appointment isn't always easy.
A new study of young women diagnosed with breast cancer explored what might delay care, from the first symptom to diagnosis and treatment.
About the study
Researchers followed 1,071 women diagnosed with breast cancer at age 40 or younger through the Young Women's Breast Cancer Study. They examined delays at three stages:
- Seeking care: The time between noticing a breast symptom and seeing a health care provider.
- Getting a diagnosis: The time between the first appointment and receiving a diagnosis.
- Starting treatment: The time between diagnosis and beginning treatment.
Understanding these delays may help researchers identify barriers to care, particularly because breast cancer in younger women can be diagnosed at a later stage.
Lower income was linked to delays in seeking care
Across the study, researchers recorded 153 delays in seeking medical attention, 120 delays in receiving a diagnosis, and 228 delays in starting treatment.
Income stood out as a factor in the first stage. Women with lower annual incomes were more likely to delay seeking care after noticing a breast symptom. The study doesn't explain why.
Other factors were associated with different patterns of delay. Women who were pregnant when diagnosed, those with a family history of breast cancer, and those with a particular aggressive tumor type were less likely to delay seeking care.
Younger women were more likely to experience delays in getting a diagnosis, while women with that aggressive tumor type were less likely to experience diagnostic delays.
Why getting checked promptly still matters
Researchers found no association between these delays and how long women lived overall or how long they lived without their cancer returning.
Still, that doesn't mean waiting is risk-free. In one specific tumor subtype, putting off care was linked to cancer being found at a later stage.
Costs, work schedules, transportation, and childcare may make it harder for some women to fit in an appointment. Although the study can't establish that lower income caused delays, the findings highlight the need for better support for women facing these barriers.
What to do when you notice a breast change
A new lump isn't the only change worth discussing with a health care provider. Changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, a rash, or an inverted nipple can also warrant medical attention.
If you notice something unusual, these steps can help:
- Make the call: Contact a health care provider rather than waiting to see whether the change disappears.
- Ask about costs: Explore lower-cost services, payment plans, or financial assistance if money is a concern.
- Look for support: Ask whether a patient navigator or similar service is available to you.
- Ask for practical help: If transportation, childcare, or time off work is an obstacle, ask someone you trust for help.
Knowing your family history and understanding your breast cancer risk can also help you and your provider make informed decisions about screening and follow-up.
The takeaway
Money shouldn't determine how quickly someone gets a concerning breast change checked.
While this study didn't link delays to worse survival, it highlights the need to make timely care easier to access. If you need help navigating costs or appointments, ask what resources are available to you.