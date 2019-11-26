The concept of self-love has been circulating the self-help world for years. I read it everywhere:

“You can’t be in a relationship with someone else until you love yourself.”

“You can’t love anyone else until you love yourself.”

“You can only love someone as much as you love yourself.”

I don’t believe it.

All the statements above are clichés that helps us hide from the risks and challenges of learning to love, because we would be waiting forever.

Love is a concept, a feeling. And like feelings of all kinds, the feeling of love is seasonal, cyclical, and goes up and down. It’s not a goal that you’ll ever arrive at and be able to check off your list. It’s something that takes much of a lifetime to actually understand.

Loving anyone, including ourselves, is also based on behavior. It is a skill set that grows from the actions we take. It’s something we can become better at as we practice, but it will never arrive at a steady place of existence, and that’s okay because it's a part of the human condition we are share.

Self-love is as complicated as loving someone else is. More realistic goals are ones of self-acceptance—appreciating your strengths, accepting your challenges, and feeling good enough. As with all kinds of love, it is more about action than feeling; in other words, it has more to do with the steady everyday things we do to show love than the topsy-turvy spin of emotions.