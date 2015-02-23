Why You Can Be In A Relationship & Still Focus On Yourself

The commitment that my husband Hemal and I have made to each other first and foremost is that we are two people who support one another's individuality. We nurture one another's dreams, aspirations and feelings. We are fully aware that we will be triggered by certain things in life, even by each other, and that we both have continuous growth to do. Acceptance of the less-than-perfect aspects of each of us, and of our relationship, doesn't make our connection any less powerful; actually, I believe it makes it more so.