Kavita J. Patel is a Love Coach (some call her a Love Intuitive) who combines her no-BS style with spiritual teachings to help single women find the love of their life and have fun doing it instead of the anxiety filled process that most women experience while dating. She gets to the root of what creates the sabotaging love patterns, and has helped hundreds of women easily release those patterns so they can attract in man they have been waiting for. She has been featured in Woman's Health Magazine, FoxNews, CBS, Woman's Day, Huffington Post and more.