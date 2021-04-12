You Asked, We Listened: Practices For Better Well-Being in 2021

Recently, mbg partnered with Yogi Tea to gather intel on your 2020 experience. We asked questions, and your answers painted a larger picture of what our collective is feeling, thinking, and desiring.

Ok, 2020 was a wild ride, but we actually came out of it with much in common — like bonding over the importance of health and self-care. And while many of us are concerned about the future (65% of us feel a bit uncertain and anxious about the year ahead), even greater was your commitment to better support your well-being in 2021.

And that’s where we come in. To address this (very) broad topic, we’ve broken “well-being” down into five distinct types: physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual. Using your survey responses, we’ve developed a guide of activities to inspire new ways to support your well-being. And, we’ve suggested a delicious Yogi® wellness tea to pair with each activity — after all, 76% of you reported that a sipping on a warm bevvy brings you a moment of joy every single day.