2020 Is (Finally) Behind Us: Here's What You Told Us About Your Year

The year 2020 was defined by the unexpected, the unfamiliar, and the unprecedented.
But amid all this, we set out with a modest goal: get a grip on this moment by asking YOU about the themes, issues, and feelings that dominated your head space all year.
We asked; you answered—and you blew our expectations away. From the state of our union to the state of our mental health to the state of what lies ahead, our year in review taught us more about the mbg community than perhaps ever before. Keep scrolling to discover what we learned—but more importantly, what
you all of us can do to grow from it.
- 69% Finding energy, motivation, & focus
- 64% Maintaining healthy habits
- 46% Dealing with the 24/7 news cycle
Eat more whole, energizing foods like fish, nuts, & chocolate
Hit the refresh button with 5-minute meditations throughout the day
Sip an uplifting cup of Yogi® Sweet Tangerine Positive Energy tea
- 68% I’ve experienced a lack of energy more frequently
- 41% I’ve experienced digestive discomfort more frequently
- 45% I’ve experienced muscle aches and pains more frequently
Prioritize our sleep like never before (7-8 hours/night)
Keep our muscles active by adopting a daily mobility routine
Support our digestive health with Yogi® Blackberry Apple Cider Digestive Awakening tea
- 81% Fun & adventure
- 61% Exercise
- 42% Time for relaxation
Discover micro-moments of adventure that already exist in our day
Establish a daily exercise routine that we actually enjoy doing
Unwind with Yogi® Honey Lavender Stress Relief tea
- 68% I have less or the same than I did before
Get a gratitude journal and begin (or end) each day writing down 5 things we’re grateful for
Reduce our screen time by at least 15 minutes every day
Find a moment to support our overall wellbeing with Yogi® Honey Chai Turmeric Vitality tea
- 75% Drinking a cup of coffee or tea
- 74% Connecting with a loved one (pets included)
- 74% Going for a walk outside
- 71% Reading a book or watching a movie
Finish one book every month (audio counts too!)
Take at least 5 walks every week (bonus points if you listen to your book)
Enjoy a zesty, deliciously spiced cup of Yogi® Lemon Ginger tea
- 61% Create more time for self-care
- 51% Reduce my time on social media or 'doomscrolling'
- 45% Prioritize balancing work/life schedule
Establish a more formal daily self-care practice
Use a screen time app to limit our time and avoid endlessly scrolling
Support our overall health with Yogi® Echinacea Immune Support tea
- 55% A mental health routine is critical for my overall well-being
- 53% Outdoor time is therapeutic
- 43% I'm stronger than I thought
Try and wake up at the same time every day (which research has shown can improve your mental health)
Spend 1 hour outside every week (even ambient light does the trick!)
Find a healthy balance with Yogi® DeTox tea
