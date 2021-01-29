mindbodygreen

Yogi Tea
PAID CONTENT FOR Yogi Tea

2020 Is (Finally) Behind Us: Here's What You Told Us About Your Year

By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
Characters Using Different Gadgets. Man and Woman Holding Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet. Freelancer, Office Workers. Female and Male Characters Icons Set. Flat Cartoon Vector Illustration.

Image by Sharon Wong x Irina_Strelnikova / Contributor x iStock

January 29, 2021 — 8:00 AM

The year 2020 was defined by the unexpected, the unfamiliar, and the unprecedented.

But amid all this, we set out with a modest goal: get a grip on this moment by asking YOU about the themes, issues, and feelings that dominated your head space all year.

We asked; you answered—and you blew our expectations away. From the state of our union to the state of our mental health to the state of what lies ahead, our year in review taught us more about the mbg community than perhaps ever before. Keep scrolling to discover what we learned—but more importantly, what you all of us can do to grow from it.

We Asked, You Answered
No. 1
We Asked
What have you found most challenging about this year?
You Answered
  • 69% Finding energy, motivation, & focus
  • 64% Maintaining healthy habits
  • 46% Dealing with the 24/7 news cycle
Together We'll:

Eat more whole, energizing foods like fish, nuts, & chocolate

Hit the refresh button with 5-minute meditations throughout the day

Sip an uplifting cup of Yogi® Sweet Tangerine Positive Energy tea

No. 2
We Asked
How has the stress & uncertainty of this year affected your physical well-being?
You Answered
  • 68% I’ve experienced a lack of energy more frequently
  • 41% I’ve experienced digestive discomfort more frequently
  • 45% I’ve experienced muscle aches and pains more frequently
Together We'll:

Prioritize our sleep like never before (7-8 hours/night)

Keep our muscles active by adopting a daily mobility routine

Support our digestive health with Yogi® Blackberry Apple Cider Digestive Awakening tea

No. 3
We Asked
Compared to this year, what do you need more of in 2021?
You Answered
  • 81% Fun & adventure
  • 61% Exercise
  • 42% Time for relaxation
Together We'll:

Discover micro-moments of adventure that already exist in our day

Establish a daily exercise routine that we actually enjoy doing

Unwind with Yogi® Honey Lavender Stress Relief tea

No. 4
We Asked
How has the pandemic impacted your daily "me" time?
You Answered
  • 68% I have less or the same than I did before
Together We'll:

Get a gratitude journal and begin (or end) each day writing down 5 things we’re grateful for

Reduce our screen time by at least 15 minutes every day

Find a moment to support our overall wellbeing with Yogi® Honey Chai Turmeric Vitality tea

No. 5
We Asked
Which of the following micro-moments bring you daily joy?
You Answered
  • 75% Drinking a cup of coffee or tea
  • 74% Connecting with a loved one (pets included)
  • 74% Going for a walk outside
  • 71% Reading a book or watching a movie
Together We'll:

Finish one book every month (audio counts too!)

Take at least 5 walks every week (bonus points if you listen to your book)

Enjoy a zesty, deliciously spiced cup of Yogi® Lemon Ginger tea

No. 6
We Asked
How do you plan to better support your emotional well-being and/or mental health in 2021?
You Answered
  • 61% Create more time for self-care
  • 51% Reduce my time on social media or 'doomscrolling'
  • 45% Prioritize balancing work/life schedule
Together We'll:

Establish a more formal daily self-care practice

Use a screen time app to limit our time and avoid endlessly scrolling

Support our overall health with Yogi® Echinacea Immune Support tea

No. 7
We Asked
What is something positive you've learned in 2020?
You Answered
  • 55% A mental health routine is critical for my overall well-being
  • 53% Outdoor time is therapeutic
  • 43% I'm stronger than I thought
Together We'll:

Try and wake up at the same time every day (which research has shown can improve your mental health)

Spend 1 hour outside every week (even ambient light does the trick!)

Find a healthy balance with Yogi® DeTox tea

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

