How To Make Your Own Nut Milk In 2 Minutes Flat — No Straining Required

Not only is this recipe super easy and quick, but it's a great option if you're looking to cut back on your kitchen waste. Rather than buying cartons upon cartons of milk (which, depending on where you live, may not be recyclable), you can store your creation in a reusable glass bottle. This low-waste milk technique will also save you from needing to throw away any leftover nut pulp.

And since you can adjust the recipe to how much milk you really need, you don't have to worry about it going bad before you can use it up—and you can avoid the artificial flavors and sweeteners found in store-bought brands.

The bottom line is, if you have a jar of nut butter in your pantry and a blender at the ready, you're only seconds away from some seriously satisfying and creamy nut milk.