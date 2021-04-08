How To Make Your Own Nut Milk In 2 Minutes Flat — No Straining Required
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, or just don't enjoy cow's milk, there are plenty of reasons to go for plant-based options like almond or cashew milk. Another bonus of alt-milk? It's actually quite easy to make yourself.
A lot of the nut milk recipes out there require pre-soaking your nuts and straining with a cheesecloth. But we found a nut milk hack from cookbook author Bethany Ugarte (on TikTok, naturally) that requires zero soaking or straining and takes less than two minutes. Here's how it's done.
How to make nut milk from nut butter.
- 2 tablespoons creamy nut butter of your choice
- 1½ cups filtered water
- A high-powered blender
- Add your ingredients to your blender and blend for 45 seconds or until fully mixed.
- Pour into an airtight container and store up to 4 days. Add to your coffee, pour over cereal, or use it in any recipe that uses nondairy milk!
How to customize the recipe.
One of the best parts about this recipe is it can be fine-tuned to your needs. Need more? Double the recipe. Need less? Cut the recipe in half. Plus, you can make it work with any nut butter you like (yes, including sunflower butter, for anyone with nut allergies).
And if you like your milk slightly sweet, you can add in a sweetener of your choice, such as pitted dates, maple syrup, honey, or a dash of vanilla extract. If sweetening, a pinch of salt can help enhance your milk's flavor.
The perks of homemade milk.
Not only is this recipe super easy and quick, but it's a great option if you're looking to cut back on your kitchen waste. Rather than buying cartons upon cartons of milk (which, depending on where you live, may not be recyclable), you can store your creation in a reusable glass bottle. This low-waste milk technique will also save you from needing to throw away any leftover nut pulp.
And since you can adjust the recipe to how much milk you really need, you don't have to worry about it going bad before you can use it up—and you can avoid the artificial flavors and sweeteners found in store-bought brands.
The bottom line is, if you have a jar of nut butter in your pantry and a blender at the ready, you're only seconds away from some seriously satisfying and creamy nut milk.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.