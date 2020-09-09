mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Yellow Teeth? Turns Out, You May Be Overbrushing

Yellow Teeth? Turns Out, You May Be Overbrushing

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The Unwanted Side Effect Of Over-Brushing Your Teeth / Yellow Teeth? You May Be Brushing Them Too Much

Image by Yaroslav Danylchenko / Stocksy

September 9, 2020 — 23:24 PM

Ever since you were a kid, you've likely heard from your dentists, parents, and, well, toothpaste ads that brushing your teeth often is crucial if you want a sparkling white smile. But in a TikTok video on the three common causes for yellow teeth, cosmetic dentist Joyce Kahng, DDS, makes you think twice about your oral hygiene habits.

Though the first two reasons in her video are somewhat self-explanatory (plaque buildup and coffee and/or food stains), "the third one is going to surprise a lot of people," Kahng says in the video. "It's actually from brushing too hard." Yep, apparently there is such a thing as overbrushing your teeth. But how does aggressive brushing lead to yellow teeth—and how much should you actually brush per day?

Why does overbrushing lead to yellow teeth?

1. Strips away the enamel.

There are actually two ways overbrushing can lead to yellow teeth. In the TikTok video, Kahng says brushing too hard or too often can strip the enamel of the tooth, causing it to appear more yellow. 

According to holistic dentist Mark Burhenne, DDS, thinning out the enamel takes a long time, but it is possible. When this happens, the second layer of the tooth, called the dentin layer, is exposed.

"Dentin is living tissue with tubules in it," Burhenne tells mbg. These tubules are connected to nerves in the teeth, and when they're not protected by enamel, they become more sensitive to cold, acidic, or sugary food and drink. Plus, it's more naturally yellow than enamel, he explains. 

Advertisement

2. Causes gum recession.

The other reason brushing too hard or too often can lead to yellowing of the teeth is gum recession. 

The little thin layer of gum tissue that covers the base of the tooth is called the free gingival margin, Burhenne says. Brushing repeatedly against that free margin—especially if the toothbrush has tough, nylon bristles—will begin to strip away at the gum and expose the root of the tooth. 

This root portion of the tooth is also more yellow, he explains, and similar to the dentin layer, it cannot be whitened or cleaned at a dentist appointment. 

How often should you brush your teeth, then?

Both gentleness and quality of the bristles on your toothbrush matter, but generally brushing for two minutes, two times a day is recommended. Other natural whitening products may also help, but Burhenne says to avoid preservatives in oral hygiene products and follow these Do's and Don'ts of natural teeth whitening.

"A lot of yellowing of the teeth can be an extrinsic color change," he says. This occurs from tartar and plaque buildup, as well as food and drink staining. All of these external factors can be reversed with a dental cleaning and polish. 

If the yellowing doesn't go away from a cleaning, it could be a sign of gum recession or enamel decay from overbrushing. Anyone who is concerned should consult with their dentist.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study

Abby Moore
Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study
Mental Health

I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help

Terri Cheney
I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid

Jamie Schneider
The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid
Love

5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages

Nancy L. Johnston, M.S., LPC, LSATP, MAC
5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages
Recipes

The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus

Eliza Sullivan
Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus
Motivation

12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better
Beauty

Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine

Jamie Schneider
Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine
Spirituality

5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person

Tanya Carroll Richardson
5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person
Spirituality

A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes

Sarah Regan
A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes
Home

Are Your Household Staples *Really* BPA-Free? An MD Offers 3 Tips To Tell

Jason Wachob
Are Your Household Staples *Really* BPA-Free? An MD Offers 3 Tips To Tell
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/yellow-teeth-over-brushing

Your article and new folder have been saved!