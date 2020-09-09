Ever since you were a kid, you've likely heard from your dentists, parents, and, well, toothpaste ads that brushing your teeth often is crucial if you want a sparkling white smile. But in a TikTok video on the three common causes for yellow teeth, cosmetic dentist Joyce Kahng, DDS, makes you think twice about your oral hygiene habits.

Though the first two reasons in her video are somewhat self-explanatory (plaque buildup and coffee and/or food stains), "the third one is going to surprise a lot of people," Kahng says in the video. "It's actually from brushing too hard." Yep, apparently there is such a thing as overbrushing your teeth. But how does aggressive brushing lead to yellow teeth—and how much should you actually brush per day?