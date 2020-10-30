If Your Parents Worked All The Time, This May Be Your Attachment Style

Let's be clear: working full-time does not automatically make a parent unavailable to their child. “The truth is a parent can be home full time and still be ‘absent,’ just as much as a parent can work full time and be ‘present’ with their child,” doctor of education and parenting expert Gertrude Lyons, MA, Ed.D., tells mbg.

In fact, the author Ellen Galinsky surveyed children about their attitudes on full-time working, part-time working, and stay-at-home parents for her book Ask the Children: What America's Children Really Think About Working Parents.

“What the children said had nothing to do with any of these actual situations,” Lyons says. Kids were actually more affected by their parents’ response to anxiety than their working situation. “Now, this is not to say that if a parent is absent significant amounts of time, a child won’t have feelings about it,” she adds. “Those feelings could range from sad to hurt, or angry, or scared. Certainly, at different times for different reasons, they feel all of them.”

In general, how a child views their relationship with their parents seems to be less about how much they work. It has more to do with how present and attentive their parents are when they're around, how much quality time they're able to spend together, and how secure and supported the child feels. If these components aren't there, that's what can affect the parent-child relationship—and potentially all the child's relationships going forward.