Doctor of Education

Gertrude Lyons, MA, Ed.D., has a masters in psychology from Antioch University Midwest and an Ed.D in Transformational Leadership & Coaching from Wright University. She currently serves as the Director of Family Programs at The Wright Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit dedicated to learning, growing and the realization of human potential. Lyons has spent the last 15-years empowering individuals, couples, parents, and families bring out their best selves through helping them realize meaningful, successful lives. She is also a leading-edge trainer and educator in the fields of human emergence, parenting, women’s development, relationship satisfaction, leadership, and career. Through her Rewriting The Mother Code initiative, Lyons is currently on a mission to challenge traditional notions of mothering with raw, open conversations around mothering, womanhood, and parenthood. She has been a featured expert in Thrive Global, Business Insider, and FOX 32 Chicago to name a few.