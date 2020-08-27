10 Signs You’re Being Bullied At Work + What To Do About It

But even beyond those who reported their victimization, there are actually many people being bullied at work without even being aware of it. Is it possible that you have been a target?

While bullying is usually perpetrated by someone in a position of power and authority, peers and even subordinates have also known to engage in bullying. A bully is actually an insecure, paranoid, control-freak. Their aim is to diminish, belittle and ultimately demolish their “prey” through regular, persistent, and increasingly hostile behavior.

Here are ten clear signs that you’re being bullied: