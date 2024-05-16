Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
May 16, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
woo more play coconut love oil
Image by mbg creative
May 16, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Almost every sex expert that I've ever interviewed has stressed the benefits of using lubricant. And yet, with an all-too-familiar stigma that using lube means there's something wrong, many women (myself included) have felt some shame around needing or wanting it.

But the truth is research shows a lot of factors contribute to vaginal dryness (hormonal changes, dehydration, and stress1, to name a few)—and I'm here to tell you lube makes sex way better, whether you think you need it or not. 

Case in point: Once I tried Woo More Play's Coconut Love Oil, I immediately signed up for a recurring subscription. Because honestly, I never want to have sex without this organic oil again. Oh, and the $22 tube lasts me at least three months—and you can save 15% with code MINDBODYGREEN.

Coconut Love Oil

$18 (was $22)
woo more play coconut love oil

Benefits of using lubricant

Dryness, pain, and discomfort during sex are more common than you might think. One study showed about 30% of women feel pain during sex—yet the desire to use lubricant is often equated with not being turned on enough. 

"How wet you are is not a measure of your arousal, contrary to popular belief," Natassia Miller, sexologist and founder of Wonderlust, corrects the popular belief. "When this happens, it's called arousal non-concordance—and it's very common." 

Miller adds, "Lube not only reduces friction and pain, it increases pleasure. When women use lube in any sexual activity, they are significantly more likely to orgasm! It's a great way to heighten sensation and spice things up."

Research backs this too, with studies showing the use of lubricant can improve your sexual well-being2 and make sex more pleasurable. Learn from experts about how to get started using lube here.

The TL;DR? If you struggle to have orgasms, you need to try this lube.

Why I love this oil

I first received a bottle of Woo More Play's natural lube at an event back in February. It fell into my lap (pun intended) right around the time I started sleeping with someone new, after a bit of a sexual hiatus. 

The timing was kismet, really. Despite being turned on, I had noticed things felt slightly dryer than usual—nothing I felt warranted any worry but enough to hinder my pleasure and keep me annoyingly distracted during sex. 

I quickly learned there's a lot to love about this oil.

The ingredients

As with any new product, I immediately scanned the ingredients, seeing organic coconut oil, organic beeswax, water, and jojoba oil among the most prominent. Impressed and intrigued, I took it straight over to my boyfriend's place.

The consistency

The lube's consistency was as impressive as its ingredients. A far cry from the drugstore versions I'd tried years ago (packed with parabens, petroleum, silicone, and other questionable additives), this natural alternative is silky smooth and lightweight, without any stickiness.

woo more play coconut love oil
Woo More Play Coconut Love Oil Consistency
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

A little goes a long way

It's worth noting that the oil does come out quickly, so be careful not to waste any when you squeeze it into your palm. To put the Coconut Love Oil to the test, I started with just a nickel-sized drop. 

Turns out, that's really all you need to get things going. That extra bit of moisture makes a huge difference in how pleasurable sex feels from the start, and I rarely need to reapply. Ergo, you'll get a lot of sex out of this $22 tube.

The smell

Oh, and it smells like a vanilla cupcake—but not in an artificial, overpowering, or nauseating way. Instead, the oil's subtle sweet scent, derived from vanilla essence, literally makes me want to eat it (which, technically, I could). 

It enhances pleasure

Once I experienced what a high-quality lube did for my pleasure during sex, I knew I couldn't go back to life without it (or worse, a lesser version). 

The Coconut Love Oil eliminates distractions of pain, discomfort, or dryness—and this sheer ability to stay in the moment during sex has helped me orgasm more frequently. (Which is good for your health.)

What more can you ask for, right?

woo more play coconut love oil
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's multi-purpose

Of course, it's not all about partnered sex. I'm a huge proponent of self-pleasure, whether you're in a relationship or not. When I opt for solo sex, I love pairing this oil with my favorite vibrator (I'm looking at you, Maude). 

Plus, it doubles as a massage oil.

There's no messy aftermath

Cleanup is a breeze, too. Unlike with other lubricants, I don't feel the need to quickly wipe it all off immediately after. 

There's no unpleasant residue left behind, and the lube mostly soaks in. I love knowing the organic coconut oil is moisturizing3 and beneficial to my skin, too. 

One word of warning: This oil should not be used with latex condoms.

Coconut Love Oil

$18 (was $22)
woo more play coconut love oil

The takeaway

If you're looking for a way to reduce discomfort and increase pleasure during sex, or simply want to kick things off while your body catches up with your mind, I highly recommend Woo More Play's Coconut Love Oil. The texture is velvety smooth and the natural and organic ingredients are top-notch. Trust me, you won't regret signing up for a subscription. Save 15% with code MINDBODYGREEN.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

It's Normal For Parents' To Lose That Spark — But You Don't Have To
Parenting

It's Normal For Parents' To Lose That Spark — But You Don't Have To

Lia Avellino, LCSW

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Used These Workout Apps For 5+ Years & Today I'm Forced To Crown A Winner
Routines

I've Used These Workout Apps For 5+ Years & Today I'm Forced To Crown A Winner

Carleigh Ferrante

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research
Beauty

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research

Alexandra Engler

Want To Access Your Past Lives? Here's How, According To Spiritual Experts
Spirituality

Want To Access Your Past Lives? Here's How, According To Spiritual Experts

Lauren David

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack
Beauty

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack

Alexandra Engler

It's Normal For Parents' To Lose That Spark — But You Don't Have To
Parenting

It's Normal For Parents' To Lose That Spark — But You Don't Have To

Lia Avellino, LCSW

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Used These Workout Apps For 5+ Years & Today I'm Forced To Crown A Winner
Routines

I've Used These Workout Apps For 5+ Years & Today I'm Forced To Crown A Winner

Carleigh Ferrante

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research
Beauty

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research

Alexandra Engler

Want To Access Your Past Lives? Here's How, According To Spiritual Experts
Spirituality

Want To Access Your Past Lives? Here's How, According To Spiritual Experts

Lauren David

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack
Beauty

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack

Alexandra Engler

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.