Advertisement
My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix (+ Save 30%)
Almost every sex expert that I've ever interviewed has stressed the benefits of using lubricant. And yet, with an all-too-familiar stigma that using lube means there's something wrong, many women (myself included) have felt some shame around needing or wanting it.
But the truth is research shows a lot of factors contribute to vaginal dryness (hormonal changes, dehydration, and stress1, to name a few)—and I'm here to tell you lube makes sex way better, whether you think you need it or not.
Case in point: Once I tried Woo More Play's Coconut Love Oil, I immediately signed up for a recurring subscription. Because honestly, I never want to have sex without this organic oil again.
Right now the brand is offering 30% off (!!!) one-time purchases, and I highly recommend using the sale as your excuse to try this oil for yourself.
Benefits of using lubricant
Dryness, pain, and discomfort during sex are more common than you might think. One study showed about 30% of women feel pain during sex—yet the desire to use lubricant is often equated with not being turned on enough.
"How wet you are is not a measure of your arousal, contrary to popular belief," Natassia Miller, sexologist and founder of Wonderlust, corrects the popular belief. "When this happens, it's called arousal non-concordance—and it's very common."
Miller adds, "Lube not only reduces friction and pain, it increases pleasure. When women use lube in any sexual activity, they are significantly more likely to orgasm! It's a great way to heighten sensation and spice things up."
Research backs this, too, with studies showing the use of lubricant can improve your sexual well-being2 and make sex more pleasurable. Learn from experts about how to get started using lube here.
The TL;DR? If you struggle to have orgasms, you need to try this lube.
Why I love this oil
I first received a bottle of Woo More Play's natural lube at an event back in February. It fell into my lap (pun intended) right around the time I started sleeping with someone new after a bit of a sexual hiatus.
The timing was kismet, really. Despite being turned on, I had noticed things felt slightly dryer than usual—nothing I felt warranted any worry but enough to hinder my pleasure and keep me annoyingly distracted during sex.
I quickly learned there's a lot to love about this oil.
The ingredients
As with any new product, I immediately scanned the ingredients, seeing organic coconut oil, organic beeswax, water, and jojoba oil among the most prominent. Impressed and intrigued, I took it straight over to my boyfriend's place.
The consistency
The lube's consistency was as impressive as its ingredients. A far cry from the drugstore versions I'd tried years ago (packed with parabens, petroleum, silicone, and other questionable additives), this natural alternative is silky smooth and lightweight, without any stickiness.
A little goes a long way
It's worth noting that the oil does come out quickly, so be careful not to waste any when you squeeze it into your palm. To put the Coconut Love Oil to the test, I started with just a nickel-sized drop.
Turns out, that's really all you need to get things going. That extra bit of moisture makes a huge difference in how pleasurable sex feels from the start, and I rarely need to reapply. Ergo, you'll get a lot of sex out of this $22 tube.
The smell
Oh, and it smells like a vanilla cupcake—but not in an artificial, overpowering, or nauseating way. Instead, the oil's subtle sweet scent, derived from vanilla essence, literally makes me want to eat it (which, technically, I could).
It enhances pleasure
Once I experienced what a high-quality lube did for my pleasure during sex, I knew I couldn't go back to life without it (or worse, a lesser version).
The Coconut Love Oil eliminates distractions of pain, discomfort, or dryness—and this sheer ability to stay in the moment during sex has helped me orgasm more frequently. (Which is good for your health.)
What more can you ask for, right?
It's multipurpose
Plus, it doubles as a massage oil.
There's no messy aftermath
Cleanup is a breeze, too. Unlike with other lubricants, I don't feel the need to quickly wipe it all off immediately after.
There's no unpleasant residue left behind, and the lube mostly soaks in. I love knowing the organic coconut oil is moisturizing3 and beneficial to my skin too.
One word of warning: This oil should not be used with latex condoms.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a way to reduce discomfort and increase pleasure during sex, or simply want to kick things off while your body catches up with your mind, I highly recommend Woo More Play's Coconut Love Oil. The texture is velvety smooth, and the natural and organic ingredients are top-notch. Trust me, you don't want to miss your chance to try it for 30% off.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN