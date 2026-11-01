The Connection Between Migraines & This Pelvic Condition Is Often Overlooked
If you suffer from relentless pelvic pain and migraine attacks, you're far from alone.
A new analysis of more than 13 million women found that migraine and endometriosis occur together more often than medical records typically show, and researchers say the gap in recognition has real consequences for how women get diagnosed and treated.
The hidden overlap
The analysis, presented at the American Neurological Association's annual meeting, pooled data from 35 studies spanning 50 years. They compared migraine rates among 207,675 women with endometriosis and nearly 13 million women without the condition. Women with endometriosis had 2.3 times the odds of also having migraines when compared with women who didn't have the condition.
Researchers looked for this overlap in different ways, which they noticed changed the data significantly. Studies that relied on one year of insurance billing records identified migraine in fewer than 5% of women with endometriosis. Studies that tracked longer insurance claims found rates between about 18% and 43%. But when researchers relied on clinic-based studies where women were directly interviewed about their symptoms, that number jumped to between 54% and 78%.
Migraine and endometriosis are typically treated by different specialists and tracked in separate system, so short-term medical records may miss up to 90% of women who actually have both conditions. Headaches and chronic pelvic pain may sound like two unrelated problems, but they may be part of the same underlying pattern.
Why the two conditions may be connected
The connection between chronic pelvic pain and the nervous system is widely-accepted, but researchers suspect a specific shared pathway may help explain the overlap between these two conditions. Calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, is a chemical messenger that helps carry pain signals and can trigger inflammation in nerve tissue.
CGRP's role in migraine is well established. Whether this peptide plays a similar part in endometriosis, which has its own cycle of inflammation, scarring, and nerve involvement, is still an open question.
This possible shared pathway also opens up a new treatment possibility. Several CGRP-targeting medications are already used as first-line options to prevent migraine attacks. Researchers say the findings support studying whether those same medications could also help relieve endometriosis pain, potentially giving women one treatment option for two conditions instead of two separate treatment plans.
What this means for your care
If you live with severe pelvic pain and migraine attacks, this research is a signal to stop treating them as separate issues.
Bring up all of your symptoms with your doctor, even the ones that seem unrelated to the appointment at hand. A gynecologist may not think to ask about your headaches, and a neurologist may not ask about your menstrual cramps, but that doesn't mean the information is't important for them to know.
It's also worth keeping a simple log of when your migraines and pelvic pain occur in relation to your cycle. Patterns can help your care team connect the dots faster than records alone might. A consistent wind-down routine and attention to recovery can also support your body as it manages chronic pain day to day.
The takeaway
Migraine and endometriosis overlap far more than many medical records suggest, which makes sense because coordinated care between specialists is still the exception rather than the rule for most chronic pain conditions. However, that doesn't mean you have to sit idly suffering from these conditions. Advocating for yourself, and sharing your full medical history with both providers, is the fastest way to get get both conditions properly recognized and treated.