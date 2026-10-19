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Chronic Pelvic Pain? Your Nervous System May Be Playing A Bigger Role Than You Think
When most people hear the words “pelvic floor,” they think about a group of muscles at the bottom of the pelvis. They may associate those muscles with childbirth, bladder control, sexual function, or Kegel exercises.
But the pelvic floor is much more than a collection of muscles.
One of the most important things to understand about the pelvic floor is that it contains thousands of nerves. The muscles, organs, and tissues throughout the pelvis contain and receive nerve fibers that help regulate everything from muscle contraction and organ function to our perception of touch, temperature, pressure, and pain.
This means the pelvic floor is in constant communication with the nervous system. The peripheral nerves throughout the pelvis communicate with the spinal cord and brain, creating a continuous feedback loop between what is happening locally in the pelvis and how the brain interprets and responds to those signals.
In that sense, the pelvic floor is an important part of the mind-body connection.
When something disrupts that communication, whether it be inflammation, injury, muscle dysfunction, surgery, childbirth, or disease, symptoms can appear in ways patients may never associate with their pelvis.
As a physiatrist specializing in chronic pelvic pain, I see this pattern repeatedly. Patients may spend years treating urinary urgency with a urologist, painful intercourse with a gynecologist, constipation or abdominal pain with a gastroenterologist, and hip or back pain with an orthopedist.
All of those symptoms are real. But what patients may not know is that they are often connected through the pelvic floor.
The pelvis is part of a larger neuromuscular system
The pelvic floor is a network of muscles, fascia, connective tissue, and nerves working together to support the pelvic organs and regulate bowel, bladder, and sexual function. It also plays a role in posture, movement, and core stability.
When this system is functioning normally, we generally don't notice the constant communication happening between the pelvis and the nervous system. Muscles contract and relax when they need to, and sensory information travels to the brain and appropriate signals travel back.
Pain can change that relationship.
Imagine touching a hot stove. Your nervous system immediately recognizes a potential threat, and your muscles respond by pulling your hand away.
Like your hand, the pelvis has its own protective responses.
When the nervous system detects pain or a potential threat in the pelvis, pelvic floor muscles may tighten. Initially, this can be a useful protective mechanism. But if the underlying pain or inflammation persists, the muscles can remain in that guarded state.
Over time, what began as protection can become another source of pain.
This can happen for many reasons. Endometriosis, adenomyosis, bladder pain syndrome, gastrointestinal conditions, pelvic surgery, orthopedic injuries, direct nerve irritation, prolonged muscle tension, pregnancy, and childbirth can all contribute. In many patients, more than one factor is involved.
When the nervous system learns pain
One of the most important concepts I discuss with my patients is the difference between acute and chronic pain.
With acute pain, there is generally a clear relationship between an injury and the resulting pain signal. You sprain an ankle, for example, and the nervous system alerts the brain that something has happened.
Chronic pain is more complex.
When nerves are repeatedly exposed to inflammation, compression, or painful input, they can become increasingly sensitive. Over time, signals that previously would not have produced significant pain may trigger a much stronger response. This can occur within the peripheral nerves themselves, but changes can also take place within the spinal cord and brain.
One mechanism involved in this process is known as central sensitization, which describes how the central nervous system can become increasingly responsive to pain signals. Think of it as an alarm system that has become too sensitive.
This does not mean the pain is psychological or “in someone's head.” It means the nervous system itself may be participating in the persistence and amplification of pain.
The distinction is critical because it helps explain why some patients continue experiencing pain even after an initial injury has healed or an underlying condition has been treated.
Pelvic pain doesn't always feel like “pelvic pain”
Because the pelvic floor sits at the intersection of multiple muscles, nerves, and organ systems, dysfunction does not always present as straightforward pelvic pain.
Patients may experience urinary urgency or frequency, painful urination, constipation, difficulty emptying the bowel or bladder, painful intercourse, vulvar or vaginal pain, rectal pain, lower abdominal pain, or low back and hip pain. Pain may also radiate into the groin or legs.
For others, the sensation isn't something they would describe as pain at all. They may experience burning, tingling, pressure, heaviness, muscle tightness, or the persistent sensation that something simply isn't right.
This variation is one reason patients with chronic pelvic pain can spend years moving between specialists. Conventional medicine is often organized by organ system: bladder symptoms go to one specialist, bowel symptoms to another, musculoskeletal symptoms to another.
But the nervous system does not recognize those boundaries.
When symptoms overlap, we have to consider whether there is a common neuromuscular mechanism connecting them rather than viewing every symptom as an isolated problem.
Treating the source—and the system
An integrated approach to pelvic health starts by asking a broader question.
Rather than only asking, “Where does it hurt?” we also need to ask, “Why is the nervous system continuing to generate or amplify this pain?”
That means evaluating the muscles, nerves, and connective tissues of the pelvis alongside a patient's symptoms, medical history, and potential underlying pain generators.
For many patients, pelvic floor physical therapy is an important part of treatment. A skilled pelvic floor physical therapist can help address muscle overactivity, impaired coordination, mobility restrictions, and protective guarding patterns.
For patients with chronic pelvic pain associated with hypertonic pelvic floor muscles and irritated pelvic nerves, we may also use the PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine) Protocol™, a patented, ultrasound-guided treatment approach designed to target the pelvic nerves and muscles. The goal is to address three interconnected components we frequently see in chronic pelvic pain: myofascial dysfunction, peripheral nerve sensitization, and central sensitization.
But there is no single treatment for pelvic pain.
Depending on what is driving a patient's symptoms, treatment may also include gynecologic management of conditions such as endometriosis, medications targeting neuropathic pain, behavioral health support, lifestyle interventions, or collaboration with specialists in pelvic floor physical therapy, urology, gastroenterology, and other disciplines.
The goal isn't simply to quiet one symptom. It is to understand the system producing it.
The takeaway
One of the biggest misconceptions about pelvic health is that symptoms have to become severe—or obviously gynecologic—before they warrant attention.
That approach can leave patients living with symptoms for months or years until pain becomes so familiar that they begin to consider it normal.
Pain with intercourse should not simply be tolerated. Neither should persistent bladder pressure, unexplained pelvic burning, debilitating period pain, or recurring abdominal and pelvic discomfort without an explanation. These symptoms are information.
The next evolution in pelvic healthcare is recognizing what that information may be telling us about the larger neuromuscular system, rather than treating each symptom in isolation.
The pelvic floor may sit at the bottom of the body, but neurologically, it is anything but isolated. It exists within an extraordinarily sophisticated network connecting muscles, organs, peripheral nerves, the spinal cord, and the brain.
When we understand those connections, we change the way we approach pelvic pain. We can look beyond where a patient hurts to better understand why they hurt. That gives us more opportunities to intervene earlier, treat more comprehensively, and help patients get their lives back.