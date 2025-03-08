Advertisement
This Sleek, Game-Changing Toy Brings Intense Pleasure (Even For Those Who Struggle To Orgasm)
Despite the proven health benefits of regular orgasms (like better sleep, improved mood, and even reduced stress), many women (myself included!) struggle in that arena.
In fact, research about the pleasure gap1 found that about 95% of straight men orgasm during every sexual encounter, while only 65% of heterosexual women do.
Sex toys are an incredible way to explore and discover what you like—and the new Womanizer 2-in-1 Enhance is a total game-changer, even for those who struggle to orgasm. Keep reading to find out why reviewers say this new toy is worth every penny.
What’s great about the Womanizer Enhance
The technology is one of a kind
If you’ve ever felt underwhelmed by regular vibrators, I urge you to give this one a go. The Womanizer Enhance combines the brand’s signature Pleasure Air Technology with rumbly vibrations for an experience unlike any other toy I’ve tried.
Why does this make such a difference? Many women can only orgasm from clitoral stimulation, which doesn’t happen with traditional vibrators. Suction toys solve this by stimulating the clitoris with an intense sucking sensation that experts say mimics the feeling of oral sex.
And Womanizer’s combination of suction and vibration makes that feeling even more pleasurable. One reviewer who owns four different Womanizer toys agrees that this one is “on another level” due to the combination of these two technologies.
It’s customizable
What’s really cool about the Enhance, though, is that you can customize it to your own unique preferences. You can choose to use just the suction feature or just the vibration, or the two technologies together.
What’s more, it has 10 vibration levels, 10 vibration patterns, and 10 air (suction) intensity levels. That’s a lot of combination options.
There’s truly something for everyone with this toy, which makes it a perfect tool for those who struggle to orgasm or aren’t sure what they like.
Many reviewers say they love that you can use this toy alone or with a partner—the options really are endless!
It’s easy to use
After testing dozens of sex toys, this is one of my absolute must-have qualities. To be honest, I worried the Enhance wouldn’t fit the bill because it has so many features—but it’s actually incredibly straightforward.
Womanizer has a super-helpful online manual laying out all the features and how to use the Enhance, but I always prefer to just figure it out as I go.
The device has five buttons: on, off, vibration patterns, vibration intensity, and air intensity. You’ll use these to customize your journey with the Enhance!
Editor’s tip: Start low and slow and build your way up. This thing is intense!
The design is sleek and smooth
I’m a sucker for a toy with a chic, sleek aesthetic, and this one hits the mark.
I love that the body-safe silicone feels so smooth against the skin, creating a true sense of luxury every time you use the device. Even the packaging is so luxurious!
It’s incredibly powerful
Like I said, this device is intense. It might take a few minutes to find your desired settings and positioning, but once you do you’ll be feeling it in no time.
And I’m not the only one who thinks so. Here’s what other reviewers are saying:
- “The Enhance is a fantastic combination of air pulse/ suction toy with a clit vibrator. A womanizer alone is a fantastic toy, the Enhance is an even better toy. I really enjoyed the versatility of the toy and reached orgasm every time I used it so far.”
- “The [Enhance] is simply amazing. It's not just the design that's impressive, but also the different modes that this toy has to offer. Whether stimulation through PAT or vibration. You will experience a great climax and you can choose how you want it!”
- “The combination of vibration and PAT is simply amazing and you can experience a very intense orgasm.”
- “Had high expectations going into this and it absolutely lived up to them, it’s got everything you could want in a suction toy, wether it’s gonna top the duo remains to be seen but for pure clitoral stimulation you can’t go wrong with one of these.”
The takeaway
I think this toy could close the pleasure gap. Whether you’ve owned a dozen sex toys or you’re a first timer, the Womanizer Enhance provides a truly customizable experience that everyone will enjoy. Take it from me (and other reviewers): This belongs on every bedside table.