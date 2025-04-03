As with any fermented product, the longer you let it hang, the more fermentation benefits you'll get—so while you can use the dough after only a couple of hours' rest time, it can be left to ferment for up to a full 24 hours. "Fermented or not, though, the sourdough adds a complexity of flavor that is delicious with any pasta sauce," writes Dela Cruz. We're willing to bet it'd match up well with this easy pesto, in particular.