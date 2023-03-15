While my sleep routine changes when I'm traveling, this is a typical night for me when I'm at home:

8:30 p.m.: I usually have dinner on the sofa watching TV. At home, I'll eat pretty light dinners because heavier foods impact how well I sleep. I'll have a salad with salmon or chicken—I keep it really easy for my body to process. And as much as I love sugar (I'm a big ice cream person), I try not to eat it right before bed. I keep sweets to the afternoon if I can.

9:00 p.m.: I've been watching Law & Order since I was a kid. It was something my family did together and I always found it very comforting. So now even if I'm watching something else, I usually try to switch over to a Law & Order episode after. In the end, once the murder has been solved, I feel comforted and ready to prepare for bed.

9:15 p.m.: I'll turn the TV off and take the dogs out. I'll walk with them for a few minutes then go back in to wash up.

9:30 p.m.: I'll take my sleep medication and do my beauty routine. I have combination skin and I used to be anti-oils because I thought they'd make my face oily but now I love them for staying hydrated. Vintner's Daughter makes one of my favorites.

9:45 p.m.: Time to head to my bedroom. I keep a really dark room with blackout curtains. My comforter is also really important for me. Since I spend so much time in the cold, I crave something heavy and comfortable. I'll slip under the covers, which can actually take a while with the dogs. Leo is 95 pounds... If I don't get in bed before him, he'll take over my entire spot.

10:00 p.m.: I'll write in my journal (maybe with a candle). Journaling is something that's been really important for me through my mental health journey. It helps me slow down, process, and reflect. I used to write about all the goals I had for the next day but I found that this actually revved me up before, so now I just reflect on the day and free-write about how I felt. I'll stay away from what's going to happen tomorrow because that can be a slippery slope.

Maybe I'll read a bit afterwards but that doesn't always happen. I try not to watch TV in bed, even though it's comforting because I find that it wakes my mind back up.

10:30 p.m.: The last thing I do every night before hitting the pillow is put on chapstick. I'm at high altitudes so often that it really dries my face out. These days I keep around all the oils, lotions, chapsticks... the more, the merrier.

As told to mindbodygreen editor Emma Loewe.