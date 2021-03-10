mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Lexus Retreats in Motion
PAID CONTENT FOR Lexus Retreats in Motion

Why Your Car Seat Should Double As A Meditation Cushion

mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing By Chloe Schneider
Why Your Car Seat Should Double As A Meditation Cushion

Image by Light Watkins

March 10, 2021 — 10:00 AM

In a year as upside-down as this one, we’ve spent more moments than we can count sitting in our car and taking a moment for ourselves to reset, reconnect, and find some mental space. Sometimes that means singing out of tune to our favorite song or calling a friend to keep our connections alive. But, often, what we’re really craving is a little time for silence; to sit with our thoughts and our physical body, laptop, and phone free. 

It's in times like this that we really appreciate the safe haven our cars can be. And that a car seat can even double as a meditation cushion.  We simply park in a safe space and let the familiarity of the car envelop us as we sit back and take fifteen minutes to observe the noise in our mind, judgment free, until our mind settles and we find quiet.

We’ve partnered with meditation teacher and mbg class instructor Light Watkins to create a meditation specially designed to take place in a parked car as a part of Lexus Retreats in Motion. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to find a zen state of mind before they enter new surroundings. 

If you’re new to meditation or you struggle with mediation, this gentle, non-judgmental practice is the perfect place to kick start a lifelong healthy habit. It’s not about pushing away thoughts that arise, it’s about observing them, judgment-free, so we can naturally find our path to clarity. 

To book your Lexus Retreats in Motion and be one of the first to experience this guided meditation with Light Watkins, click here. 

Advertisement
Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

More On This Topic

Home

This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable

Emma Loewe
This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable
Beauty

You're Not Imagining It: Dry Skin Is More Common On This Area + Easy Fixes

Alexandra Engler
You're Not Imagining It: Dry Skin Is More Common On This Area + Easy Fixes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Routines

Tight Wrists & Forearms? Take 5 Minutes For This Satisfying Stretch

Abby Moore
Tight Wrists & Forearms? Take 5 Minutes For This Satisfying Stretch
Beauty

3 Skin Care Habits These Derms Want You To Stop Doing + The Easy Fix

Alexandra Engler
3 Skin Care Habits These Derms Want You To Stop Doing + The Easy Fix
Beauty

This Decadent Makeup Product Makes Dry Skin Look Like Velvet

Jamie Schneider
This Decadent Makeup Product Makes Dry Skin Look Like Velvet
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier
Personal Growth

What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World

Judson Brewer M.D., Ph.D.
What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World
Functional Food

It's RD Day: Here's How This Nutritionist Challenges The Concept Of "Healthy" Food

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
It's RD Day: Here's How This Nutritionist Challenges The Concept Of "Healthy" Food
Mental Health

I’m A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health

Jason Wachob
I’m A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health
Mental Health

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shed Light On Navigating Toxic Family Situations

Jamie Schneider
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shed Light On Navigating Toxic Family Situations
Mental Health

New Research Uncovers How Sense Of Smell Relates To Mental Health

Sarah Regan
New Research Uncovers How Sense Of Smell Relates To Mental Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-your-car-seat-should-double-as-a-meditation-cushion

Your article and new folder have been saved!