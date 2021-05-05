The way you’re thinking is probably wrong. If you just felt a twinge of frustration reading that sentence, you’re not alone: It’s perfectly common to wholeheartedly believe that you’re right all the time—even when you’re wrong.

“Humans are, by default, in what I call the ‘soldier mindset,’ in which your motivation is to defend your ideas and your beliefs against any evidence that might threaten them,” says rationality expert Julia Galef, author of The Scout Mindset, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. As a result, we tend to band with others who regurgitate our same beliefs; we follow social media accounts that reinforce our ideas; we subscribe to news outlets that confirm our biases with grabby headlines.

All that to say: We’re all not as open-minded as we think. So how can we escape the echo chamber (even if, deep down, we don’t really want to)? Allow Galef to explain.