 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Image by Jacqui Miller / Stocksy

August 17, 2022 — 9:04 AM

It’s summer 2022—sunbathing is out, self-tanner is in. There are heaps of clinical studies demonstrating the damaging, long-term effects of UV rays on the skin, including accelerated skin aging and skin cancer. That being said, not all methods of alternative tanning are A-OK, either. 

Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., voiced her opinion on this exact topic in a recent TikTok, clearly stating which alternative tanning method is better than the rest. Below, she weighs in on the one faux glow you should probably avoid. 

Why you should opt for topical self-tanner.

While tanning isn’t the safest for your skin (especially without proper sun care), nasal tanning sprays shouldn’t serve as a worthy alternative. What are nasal tanning sprays, you ask? These products stimulate specific hormones in the body to produce melanin, which then alters the pigment in your skin cells. If this sounds dangerous, that’s because it is. 

Topical self-tanner however, is Bowe-approved. "[They're] definitely safer than those nasal tanning sprays people are using," she notes in the video. The active ingredient in these topical tanners is referred to as DHA, an abbreviation for the compound dihydroxyacetone. “[DHA] just stains the top layer of your skin temporarily,” Bowe explains. 

Most tanners are generally water and sweat-resistant, but the tan will fade after a few days to one week, thanks to normal (and healthy) skin exfoliation. These tanners come in a range of shades, some with different undertones to replicate an even more natural-looking tan. 

So if you’re looking for a bronzy glow, sans UV rays or unnecessary hormones, self-tanner is your next derm-approved method. We searched high and low for the cleanest self-tanners—here’s a list of the 11 best ones we found

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.  

Sunbathing isn’t the safest method of tanning, and nasal sprays are another no-go. Instead, opt for topical self-tanners, whether it be in the form of a mousse, lotion, spray, et al. And if you want to make your bronze glow last even longer, follow this step-by-step application guide

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Home

Consider These Pillows A Nightly Massage For Your Stiff, Sore Neck

Emma Loewe
Consider These Pillows A Nightly Massage For Your Stiff, Sore Neck
Beauty

The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

3 Unexpected Omega-3 Benefits That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Unexpected Omega-3 Benefits That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True
Integrative Health

This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Sarah Regan
This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Integrative Health

3 Good-For-You Habits That Might Actually Mess With A Healthy Poop Routine

Merrell Readman
3 Good-For-You Habits That Might Actually Mess With A Healthy Poop Routine
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan
Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty
Integrative Health

This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Work Weeks

Morgan Chamberlain
This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Work Weeks
Functional Food

This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok—Here's How To Enhance The Benefits

Hannah Frye
This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok—Here's How To Enhance The Benefits
Integrative Health

Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help
Functional Food

These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss

Brittany Loggins
These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-opt-for-topical-self-tanner-according-to-derm

Your article and new folder have been saved!