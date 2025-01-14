Skip to Content
Mental Health

This One Practice Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk

Hannah Frye
January 14, 2025
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you typically reach for headphones before heading out for a solo walk, well, you're not the only one. And generally, what you listen to when you walk might depend on your mood: Some days call for a podcast, others for music, or perhaps you might dabble in an audiobook.

However, sometimes, no stimulation at all is what can actually calm your mind. 

Don't worry; we're not going to tell you to always avoid wearing headphones while walking. But as award-winning writer Annabel Streets, author of 52 Ways To Walk, shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, there are benefits to listening to nature while you walk—specifically on days you're looking for some extra relaxation. 

Why you should listen to nature sounds while you walk

Yes, listening to nature sounds is quite lovely, but there's actually research to back up the benefit, too.

Specifically, one study has shown that those who listened to woodland sounds—like a trickling stream, birdsong, or crunching leaves—reported a 30% increase in relaxation. And of those sounds, birdsong was the runaway winner, with 40% of participants saying the sound made them feel happier.

So, if you're headed out the door in the hopes of finding some peace, take out your headphones and see if you can hear some birdsong—it might be worth your while. 

That being said, not everyone has the ability to stroll through a quiet, serene nature space. If you live in a bustling city, the surrounding noise may consist of more honking horns and passing trains, fewer trickling streams and birdsongs. Unfortunately, she continues, you can't find a birdsong playlist and reap the same benefits. "Perhaps we know it's not the same. It doesn't feel right listening to fake birdsong," she notes. 

So if you do need some peace while walking through the city, using headphones to cancel out any noise may still be helpful, and Streets agrees. "I would absolutely listen to a podcast—not all the time but quite often," she says. In addition, that same study showed that a voiced meditation may also help ease stress and increase happiness—so that's always an option too. 

Plus, if you don't have access to nature space without city background noise, there are a host of other ways you can promote a sense of relaxation on your walk.

The takeaway

There are many ways to make your daily walk more enjoyable, including stimulation via music or a podcast. But, as Streets suggests, opting for nature's music—i.e., birdsong and running water—may be a better choice if you're looking to relax or enhance your mood.

That way, you can make the most of your daily walk—and you can find all of Streets' walking tips here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Always Have Cold Hands & Feet? Here's What It Could Mean, From An MD
Integrative Health

Always Have Cold Hands & Feet? Here's What It Could Mean, From An MD

Jamie Schneider

Over 60 & Struggling To Sleep? Try This Research-Backed Bedtime Hack
Integrative Health

Over 60 & Struggling To Sleep? Try This Research-Backed Bedtime Hack

Abby Moore

5 Changes You Can Make To Your Diet Today For Sounder Sleep
Integrative Health

5 Changes You Can Make To Your Diet Today For Sounder Sleep

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Neurologist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

I'm A Neurologist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Cognitive Decline

Jason Wachob

The Ultimate 5-Minute Core Challenge You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere
Healthy Weight

The Ultimate 5-Minute Core Challenge You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Ava Durgin

Your Shower Is Dripping With Toxins—How To Protect Your Skin & Hair
Integrative Health

Your Shower Is Dripping With Toxins—How To Protect Your Skin & Hair

Carleigh Ferrante

Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?
Integrative Health

Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?

Abby Moore

Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 5 White Noise Machines Might Help
Integrative Health

Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 5 White Noise Machines Might Help

Alexandra Engler

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

