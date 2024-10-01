Advertisement
Try This Hack To Make Your Perfume Last 10x Longer
How can you make your perfume last longer? We've uncovered more than a few ways—not to mention some common mistakes that can make your fragrance evaporate within the hour.
But our favorite way to increase your perfume's longevity? Fragrance layering i.e. spritzing a bright, sophisticated scent on top of a hydrating body lotion. Expects say this 2-step routine can help your signature scent last day all day long. Here's why.
Why you should layer your perfume with scented lotion
This tip works in two ways: First, fragrance lasts longer on well-hydrated skin. That's because a healthy, moisturized lipid barrier offers more natural oils for the fragrance to cling to—whereas the juice will simply dissipate on skin that's dry and cracked. So if you have a rich and creamy formula with moisturizing oils and butters, go ahead and slather it on; it will grab on to the fragrance and help the perfume leave a stronger trace.
However, if you want to take this tip a step further, you could always try your hand at fragrance layering. Meaning, grab a scented body oil or lotion and layer it underneath your perfume—not only can it keep your skin hydrated (which makes the aroma last longer) but the added notes can enhance your fragrance experience, too. Some brands will even offer a body oil and perfume duo for this very reason, but you could always choose separate products with scents that complement each other well.
If you're looking for a scented body lotion to layer, feel free to check out our list of favorites. Or might we suggest our neroli postbiotic body lotion? It offers the freshest, most subtle aroma: For top notes, you'll smell bergamot, ylang-ylang, and petitgrain. In the middle, neroli is the predominant note, and the base is warm cedarwood.
I consider it the skin scent of body lotions: Skin scents, if you're unaware, are a subtler, cozier alternative to the more elegant, high-impact perfumes—sort of like the "no-makeup makeup" of fragrance. "In order for someone else to even smell them, they have to be pretty close to you," says celebrity makeup artist Rosie Johnston, founder of by/rosie jane, and I find that mbg's fragranced formula subtly clings to the body in a similar way. Then when I layer a skin scent perfume on top of it, the two mingle together and offer a slightly stronger, more enchanting edge.
The takeaway
You don't have to be a chemist to partake in fragrance layering—simply choose whatever scents appeal the most to you. Starting subtle is always a safe bet, though, and mindbodygreen's neroli postbiotic body lotion has a great subtle scent profile to help you test the waters. With a more robust aroma—and hydrated, happy skin—your perfume should last all day long.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel