However, if you want to take this tip a step further, you could always try your hand at fragrance layering. Meaning, grab a scented body oil or lotion and layer it underneath your perfume—not only can it keep your skin hydrated (which makes the aroma last longer) but the added notes can enhance your fragrance experience, too. Some brands will even offer a body oil and perfume duo for this very reason, but you could always choose separate products with scents that complement each other well.