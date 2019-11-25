It feels like the holiday deluge starts earlier every year, doesn't it? This October I was driving past people putting up their Halloween decorations when I heard my first ad for Black Friday...which was quickly followed by emails reminding me about Cyber Monday (as if I could forget, when every store is already promoting Christmas shopping!)

The messaging is very clear; now is the time of year to buy, buy, buy for everyone you know, including yourself.

That's why this time of year is when we're all extra vulnerable to what I call the "emotional clutter blocks." The loaded relationship between our stuff and our idea of what our lives should look like is never more in our faces than during the holidays. Don't have a giant extended family who all want to drink cocoa on Christmas morning in matching plaid pajamas? How about just buy the pajamas! Don't have someone to give you a chocolate diamond under the mistletoe? Buy it for yourself!

It's so easy to find yourself on January 1 hungover from over-shopping, giving, and receiving and left with ungainly debt and a cluttered home. And that's why I think this is the most wonderful time of the year to...declutter!

Get ahead of the stuff coming in, and get real about what you actually need with these decluttering tips: