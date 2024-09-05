More appropriate fodder for dinnertime conversation with one's extended family is the time-tested cultural wisdom of using nutmeg to spice winter's signature foods, from pumpkin pie to eggnog. Because our digestive capacity is linked to sunlight and circadian rhythms3 , we have a shorter window to absorb nutrients in wintertime. Eating dinner earlier in the evening is one way to work with our bodies' rhythms in the season of long nights.