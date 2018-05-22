If You're Missing This Food, You'll Never Be Able To Properly Detox

Foods that are "bifunctional modulators" of detoxification address both phase I and phase II pathways in the liver. These are mostly derived from plant-based compounds found in cruciferous vegetables, alliums (garlic and onions), artichoke, citrus, berries, pomegranate, turmeric, and green tea.

But you can’t optimize detox on fruits and vegetables alone.

Many cleansing diets (like juice fasts) are deficient in protein, which inhibits the body’s ability to get rid of toxins via phase II conjugation. Amino acids, the building blocks of protein, are essential to the six pathways of phase II detoxification mentioned above. You can’t effectively conjugate toxins without amino acids that bind the transformed toxins in the liver so they can be carried out of the body. And if phase II conjugation is impaired, imbalanced detoxification allows phase I free radicals to build up and cause damage. To put it more simply: Protein helps drag toxins out of the body, and without it these toxins build up.

All proteins are essential for detoxification, particularly those that contain high amounts of the essential amino acid called methionine. Methionine is an important part of the process called methylation, which was mentioned above. And methylation helps our body to make that critical compound called glutathione. Methionine is most abundant in beef, Brazil nuts, brown rice, chicken, chickpeas, lentils, turkey, pinto beans, sesame seeds, and soy.

So don’t demonize soy quite yet. While it is true that overly processed, genetically modified soy is an issue, soy contains compounds that are important for detoxification. This includes methionine, as well as isoflavones, which influence phase I and phase II liver detoxification and healthy estrogen metabolism.

It’s also worth mentioning whey protein. While I’m not a fan of dairy and don’t use whey protein myself, there's good evidence that high-quality whey protein is one of the best food sources of glutathione. However, this comes with a lot of caveats, and the majority of whey protein you’ll find in stores is not suitable. Whey protein should be biologically active, non-denatured, cold-processed, and derived from organic, grass-fed, and hormone-free raw milk (and only used by people who tolerate dairy well).