For several years, I worked as a consultant in a high-stress, fast-paced corporate environment that put extreme demands on my time and energy.

Getting all my work done sometimes meant staying up until the early hours of the morning finishing up client deliverables, foregoing sleep so I could wake up early and get into the office before my clients did, and not socially engaging with friends because I had to complete my to-do list. It was challenging, but I thought it was in my best interest to accept any and all challenges head-on.

At first glance, it seemed like my routine was working. I received positive feedback and was commended on my work ethic. However, after several years of pushing through this level of demand, under the surface, I was struggling. I subconsciously fell into a cycle of stress and burnout that affected my mental, emotional, and physical health. My autoimmune disease flared up, and, without knowing it at the time, I also had kidney cancer. In my pursuit of resilience, I ignored several moments where my body and mind were telling me to rest.