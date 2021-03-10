mindbodygreen

Why Sound Should Be A Part Of Your Well-Being Toolkit

Image by Sara Auster

March 10, 2021 — 10:00 AM

When you think of your well-being toolkit, supplements, plant-based meals, exercise, and meditation are probably the first things that come to mind. But what about sound? 

For thousands of years, sound has been utilized in various cultures as a tool for healing and finding balance. It all comes back to something called entrainment. Entrainment is, in simple terms, the way the body gradually synchronizes itself with either a biological or external rhythm. When it comes to sound, we can use rhythm and frequency to facilitate shifts in our brainwaves, moving from our normal waking state (beta) to a state of relaxed consciousness (alpha), or even a meditative (theta) or sleep (delta) state. During sound therapy, tuning forks, gongs, chimes, and soft crystal bowls are used to create particular frequencies that guide the brain into a more subdued and receptive theta state. 

It is most common to gather for a group sound bath, but as we’re all practicing social distancing, taking a remote sound bath alone has become more common and, in a world where it can be difficult to find a space to ourselves, our cars can offer the perfect sanctuary to immerse ourselves in the healing power of sound.

We’ve partnered with sound therapist, meditation teacher, and author Sara Auster to create a sound bath designed for Lexus Retreats in Motion. Guests of the Lexus Retreats in Motion will have the opportunity to sit back and indulge in the luxury of a Lexus vehicle cabin for a unique, surround sound experience. 

Click here to learn more about the Lexus Retreats in Motion experience and book in to be one of the first to experience Sara Auster’s in-car sound bath.

Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

