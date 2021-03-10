Why Sound Should Be A Part Of Your Well-Being Toolkit

When you think of your well-being toolkit, supplements, plant-based meals, exercise, and meditation are probably the first things that come to mind. But what about sound?

For thousands of years, sound has been utilized in various cultures as a tool for healing and finding balance. It all comes back to something called entrainment. Entrainment is, in simple terms, the way the body gradually synchronizes itself with either a biological or external rhythm. When it comes to sound, we can use rhythm and frequency to facilitate shifts in our brainwaves, moving from our normal waking state (beta) to a state of relaxed consciousness (alpha), or even a meditative (theta) or sleep (delta) state. During sound therapy, tuning forks, gongs, chimes, and soft crystal bowls are used to create particular frequencies that guide the brain into a more subdued and receptive theta state.

It is most common to gather for a group sound bath, but as we’re all practicing social distancing, taking a remote sound bath alone has become more common and, in a world where it can be difficult to find a space to ourselves, our cars can offer the perfect sanctuary to immerse ourselves in the healing power of sound.

We’ve partnered with sound therapist, meditation teacher, and author Sara Auster to create a sound bath designed for Lexus Retreats in Motion. Guests of the Lexus Retreats in Motion will have the opportunity to sit back and indulge in the luxury of a Lexus vehicle cabin for a unique, surround sound experience.

