This Is What Just ~One Hour Less Sleep Does To Your Brain, Study Finds
If your child has been zoning out in class or struggling to stay on task, their bedtime might be the first thing to revisit. Research shows that the amount of time spent in bed can have a profound impact on kids’ attention and cognitive performance, and even just a 90-minute difference matters.
Why it matters for kids (& adults, too)
Sleep is one of the most powerful tools we have to support brain health at any age. For kids and teens in particular, whose brains are still developing, high-quality rest isn’t just restorative, it’s essential.
This study examined how sleep duration affected different cognitive functions in children and adolescents aged 10 to 23. Here’s what they found.
How sleep impacts focus & reaction time
Researchers tested participants after four consecutive nights of sleeping either:
- 10 hours in bed
- 8.5 hours in bed
- 7 hours in bed
They found:
- Seven hours in bed led to impaired attentional control (the ability to focus) and cognitive flexibility.
- Psychomotor vigilance (a fancy term for how quickly and consistently someone reacts to visual cues) declined as sleep time decreased, with the steepest drop between 8.5 and 7 hours.
- Working memory didn’t seem to be affected by sleep differences, but that doesn’t mean you should skimp on sleep.
Interestingly, age didn’t drastically change these effects, suggesting even older teens still need ample sleep to stay sharp.
The takeaway
More time in bed = better brain function, especially when it comes to attention and mental agility. While most adults aim for 7-8 hours of sleep, this study reminds us that younger brains may need even more. Helping kids and teens wind down earlier isn’t always easy, but even small shifts in sleep habits can lead to big gains in focus and performance.
