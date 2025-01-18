Kung practices facial rejuvenation with cosmetic acupuncture, which does address facial symmetry to some degree; but it's less about molding the actual facial features and more about whole-body balance since what shows up on your face reflects what's going on in your organ system. "We work on certain muscles with the face that can actually lift the brows, so your eyes do look bigger because the eyelids aren't as heavy. But in terms of the actual facial features, we honor that," Kung explains. "[Cosmetic acupuncture] helps to boost the fibroblasts in your dermis to help build collagen, and it does so many things to help 'even you out.' It makes you look like your best self, but it's not going to make you look like a filter."