We all know those people who like themselves a little too much. But it might be surprising to learn there may be a deep unhappiness running beneath the confident facade. Narcissism—characterized by excessive interest in or admiration of oneself—can be incredibly hard for other people to deal with. But despite narcissists having an elevated sense of self-worth, a new study has found they may actually be more prone to depression.

According to a team of researchers from the University of British Columbia, the University of Sherbrooke, and Penn State University, it comes down to another characteristic of narcissism: emotional regulation, or lack thereof, and how narcissistic vulnerability makes people susceptible to depressive symptoms. Here's what researchers found.