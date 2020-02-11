mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Researchers Find Narcissism Can Fuel Depression Or Depressive Symptoms

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Reflection of a Thoughtful Woman

Image by A.J. Schokora / Stocksy

February 11, 2020 — 21:17 PM

We all know those people who like themselves a little too much. But it might be surprising to learn there may be a deep unhappiness running beneath the confident facade. Narcissism—characterized by excessive interest in or admiration of oneself—can be incredibly hard for other people to deal with. But despite narcissists having an elevated sense of self-worth, a new study has found they may actually be more prone to depression.

According to a team of researchers from the University of British Columbia, the University of Sherbrooke, and Penn State University, it comes down to another characteristic of narcissism: emotional regulation, or lack thereof, and how narcissistic vulnerability makes people susceptible to depressive symptoms. Here's what researchers found.

Grandiosity versus vulnerability.

To understand the relationship between pathological narcissism and depression, David Kealy Ph.D.; Olivier Laverdière, Ph.D.; and Aaron Pincus, Ph.D.; conducted a study on 99 psychiatric outpatients. They specifically wanted to examine how emotional processing and regulation affected narcissistic grandiosity and vulnerability, two qualifiers of a narcissist.

"Grandiosity," or an inflated sense of self-importance and superiority, is a classic sign of a narcissist that most people are familiar with, but another telltale sign that's considered much less often is "narcissistic vulnerability."

Narcissistic vulnerability has a different effect than grandiosity, and it was also correlated with depression in the research. Imagine being self-absorbed but in a self-pitying, hypersensitive way, in which any actual or perceived slight is magnified and overreacted to. That's essentially what narcissistic vulnerability looks like, and it can end up fueling depressive symptoms.

Article continues below

Narcissistic vulnerability contributes to depressive symptoms.

Based on the findings, the researchers contend that narcissistic vulnerability can give rise to "persistent and intrusive" negative thoughts and feelings, which then contribute to depression or depressive symptoms.

While the exact process isn't fully understood, it's thought that an inability to process and regulate emotions is related to the depressive symptoms observed in narcissists. More research is necessary to fully understand how narcissistic traits affect an individual, but it would seem that, like the rest of us, narcissists could benefit from mindfulness or emotional intelligence practices, to help identify when they're being overly sensitive and process those feelings in a more rational way.

But all hope is not lost for narcissists, by the way. Research has found self-absorbed behaviors, like being overly sensitive to criticism, generally decrease over time, suggesting narcissists can learn to self-regulate and change for the better.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Can't Focus? Researchers Find What Distracts Us Most & We're All Ears

Christina Coughlin
Can't Focus? Researchers Find What Distracts Us Most & We're All Ears
Integrative Health

New Study Shows The Impact Of Alcoholism On The Brain, Even If You Don't Drink

Abby Moore
New Study Shows The Impact Of Alcoholism On The Brain, Even If You Don't Drink
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Spirituality

6 Crystals To Protect Yourself From Toxic People & Negative Energy

Julie Skon
6 Crystals To Protect Yourself From Toxic People & Negative Energy
Integrative Health

High Levels Of This Hormone Can Affect Your Diabetes & Cancer Risks

Sarah Regan
High Levels Of This Hormone Can Affect Your Diabetes & Cancer Risks
Beauty

The Mica Issue Isn't Solved — The Latest On The Sparkly Stuff In Your Makeup

Jamie Schneider
The Mica Issue Isn't Solved — The Latest On The Sparkly Stuff In Your Makeup
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

3 Mood-Boosting Meditations For The Next Time You're Feeling Down

Lily Silverton
3 Mood-Boosting Meditations For The Next Time You're Feeling Down
Personal Growth

A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences

Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences
Beauty

Adaptogens & Skin Care: 7 Options That Support Healthy, Gorgeous Skin

Alexa Erickson
Adaptogens & Skin Care: 7 Options That Support Healthy, Gorgeous Skin
Integrative Health

Study Finds These Common Medications Can Help A "Broken Heart"

Abby Moore
Study Finds These Common Medications Can Help A "Broken Heart"
Meditation

Is Breathwork The New Meditation? 5 Ways This Instructor Says It's More Useful

Jason Wachob
Is Breathwork The New Meditation? 5 Ways This Instructor Says It's More Useful
Integrative Health

4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health

Daniel Amen, M.D.
4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-narcissists-are-more-likely-to-be-depressed

Your article and new folder have been saved!