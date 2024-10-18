Psychiatrist

Dr. Georgia Ede is an internationally recognized thought leader in the fields of nutritional and metabolic psychiatry. Her 25 years of experience include 12 years at Smith College and Harvard University Health Services, where she was the first to offer nutrition-based therapies as an alternative to psychiatric medications. Dr. Ede has been speaking to audiences around the world about nutrition science and brain health since 2012, and in 2020 she developed the first medically accredited course in ketogenic diets for psychiatric disorders. In 2022, she co-authored the first inpatient study of the ketogenic diet for serious mental illnesses and was named a recipient of the Baszucki Brain Research Fund’s Metabolic Mind Award.