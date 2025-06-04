Advertisement
I'm In My 60s & My Skin Has Never Been More Radiant Thanks To This Supplement
Being the steward of a farm dedicated to the rehabilitation of retired racehorses keeps me deeply immersed in the soil, actively engaged in hands-on work.
As I'm in my 60s and my days are primarily spent under the open sky, it's no secret that my body needs support from the inside out to keep up with my busy outdoorsy lifestyle and undying passions.
Over the years, I've noticed that regularly taking supplements has truly made a difference in my overall health and well-being.
While staples like probiotics and vitamin D have been mainstays in my regimen, I decided to add another hero supplement to my lineup, and I am so grateful that I did. Enter: best skin+.
Why I started taking best skin+
Because I live at the top of a hill in Maryland, there is a bit of a wind vortex surrounding my home.
This uptake in wind creates an entirely different climate, and the constant exposure to a harsh breeze significantly affects the look and feel of my skin.
When this brutal wind hits my face, a flush always follows suit. While it certainly doesn't stop me from spending time outdoors, I imagine it can't be good for my skin to experience the arid environment every single day.
When I leave the windy outdoors to enter my barn, a new climate arises: But this one is humid, the complete opposite of the wind tunnel I just experienced outside.
This back-and-forth between dry and humid air causes my skin to fluctuate multiple times throughout the day. And while I'm no stranger to a hydrating serum, cream, or mask, nothing I used topically had created a lasting, noticeable change in my skin.
I knew I needed something to help my skin adapt to these ever-changing conditions, so I leaned into the idea of caring for my skin from the inside out. And then I found my holy grail: mindbodygreen's best skin+.
My results
The best word I can find to describe my skin now is resilient. I've been taking best skin+ for about five months now, and I can see my skin adjusting to whatever the weather throws at me with absolute grace.
(Editor's note: The phytoceramides in our formula can support a healthy skin barrier structure, and they have even been shown to improve skin hydration after just 15 days1 when taken orally.*)
Aside from making my weather adjustments easier, I have also seen an overall glow in my skin, one that I was missing before. It's the kind of radiance that truly shines from the cellular level, regardless of what creams or serums I layer on top.
I still love trying out new skin care products, but I find that best skin+ has added a cushion of reassurance to my routine that no topical product has before.
And while I am impressed with the results I have seen from best skin+, I cannot say I am surprised, as I've adored many other supplements from mindbodygreen's star portfolio.
The takeaway
As someone who spends their days in the garden, tending to my horses, and walking around the different sub-climates on my property, this supplement helps support my skin without sacrificing my active lifestyle.
Not only has my skin become more resilient to the constant changes in weather, but I've adopted the unmistakable glow of healthy skin that's radiating from the inside out.