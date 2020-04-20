I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting

I had started to loosen up on my virtually plastic-free life when I had my first baby earlier this year. I went into motherhood with every intention of sticking with it: I even packed glass jars, bamboo silverware, "naked" (aka loose) snacks, reusable coffee cups, and leakproof underwear in my hospital bag. And then, after 23 hours of labor, my husband and I found ourselves presented with a hummus platter wrapped in plastic wrap and sitting on Styrofoam plates with plastic silverware.

I've always approached low-waste living from a nonjudgmental standpoint, and I never shamed or thought less of people who didn't do things the same way I did. And as much as I tried to apply this kindness to myself, I inevitably judged every bit of waste I couldn't or didn't avoid. This time was different. My husband fed me the carrots and hummus while I nursed our baby and, to my surprise, I was OK with it.

Those first few weeks after having a baby were a whirlwind of emotions (happy, sad, overwhelmed) and utter exhaustion. I found myself in survival mode. I didn't have the energy to judge myself. Instead, I accepted that there are times when making purchases out of convenience makes sense. I wasn't being lazy. Rather, I was making sure that I had nourishing food regardless of the packaging it came in. When my parents ordered groceries delivered in plastic bags and takeout food in plastic containers, I thanked them from the bottom of my heart and gobbled down the food with gratitude.

I trusted that circumstances would change and I'd soon be able to return to my old ways. And then COVID happened. On my first coronavirus-era shopping excursion, I was too nervous to go anywhere near the bulk section. I wiped down the cart with a single-use wipe; stowed my produce, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and bread in single-use plastic bags; and got out of there.

Afterward, I felt an unbelievable wave of sadness and guilt. I'd long been making the case that buying in bulk, shopping naked, and avoiding plastic was safe and healthy—and here I was avoiding loose produce and creating more plastic waste during one shopping trip than I normally would have created in months. Was I officially a total fraud? Could I still claim that I lived a low-waste lifestyle? Has the plastic industry won?