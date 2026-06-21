This Type Of Body Composition May Raise Cognitive Decline Risk, Study Finds
Most people think of muscle as something that supports strength, mobility, and healthy aging. But emerging research suggests muscle health may also play a meaningful role in brain health.
Scientists have been increasingly exploring how body composition influences cognitive function, with evidence suggesting that both low muscle mass and excess body fat may be linked to poorer cognitive outcomes. Now, new research1 points to a particularly concerning combination: having both at the same time.
In adults with type 2 diabetes, this combination of low muscle mass and excess body fat was associated with a significantly higher likelihood of cognitive impairment compared to either condition alone. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Sarcopenic obesity (the combination of low muscle mass and excess body fat) has attracted growing attention as a consequence of type 2 diabetes, given its association with insulin resistance, increased inflammation, and impaired physical function. Researchers wanted to know whether it also independently raises the risk of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
The study recruited 509 adults aged 50 and older, all diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Participants were divided into four groups based on body composition: normal, obesity-only, sarcopenia-only, and sarcopenic obesity. Body composition was assessed using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), grip strength testing, and a 6-meter walk test. Cognitive function was evaluated using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a widely used screening tool for MCI.
Sarcopenic obesity more than tripled the odds of cognitive impairment
The prevalence of mild cognitive impairment differed dramatically across groups.
Among participants with sarcopenic obesity, 76% had MCI, the highest rate observed in the study. For comparison:
- 70.5% of those with sarcopenia alone had MCI
- 53.3% of those with obesity alone had MCI
- 45.3% of those with normal body composition had MCI
After adjusting for multiple health and lifestyle factors, participants with sarcopenic obesity were about three times more likely to have MCI than those with normal body composition. However The obesity-only group showed no statistically significant difference from the normal group, suggesting that excess weight on its own does not independently drive cognitive risk in this population.
Why muscle loss may be the bigger driver
Muscle tissue secretes myokines (signaling proteins like irisin and BDNF) that have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. When muscle mass declines, so does their production, potentially impairing the brain's ability to adapt and repair itself. Obesity compounds this through chronic inflammation, disrupted adipokine signaling, and impaired insulin pathways. When both conditions are present, the result is a more harmful metabolic state than either alone.
Subgroup findings also revealed that the risk was strongest in adults aged 65 and older, and that among women, both sarcopenia alone and sarcopenic obesity significantly raised MCI risk; the researchers link this pattern to estrogen decline after menopause.
Because this was a cross-sectional study, the findings show association, not causality.
How to protect your muscles and your brain
Maintaining muscle mass is about far more than strength or mobility. Here's how to act on it.
- Strength train consistently: Resistance exercise is one of the most evidence-backed strategies for preserving muscle mass and strength as we age. The study found that both grip strength and walking speed were positively associated with better cognitive scores, a reminder that physical capacity and brain health are closely linked.
- Prioritize protein at meals: Adequate protein intake is essential for muscle maintenance, especially in midlife and beyond. Distributing protein across meals rather than concentrating it in one sitting supports muscle protein synthesis more effectively.
- Look beyond the scale: BMI doesn't capture body composition. Someone can have a "normal" weight while carrying too little muscle and too much fat, a combination this study identifies as the highest-risk profile. If you have access to body composition testing (such as DXA or bioelectrical impedance), it offers a more complete picture than weight alone. Research on over 1,000 adults has found BMI to be highly inaccurate as a measure of true body composition.
- Stay physically active overall: Stronger grip strength and faster walking speed were associated with better cognitive function in this study, reinforcing that regular movement plays a role in protecting the brain.
The takeaway
This study adds to a growing body of evidence that muscle is a longevity organ with direct implications for brain health, not just physical function. For the millions of people living with type 2 diabetes, managing body composition and preserving muscle mass may be just as important as managing blood sugar when it comes to protecting cognitive health long-term. Because sarcopenic obesity can be invisible on a standard scale, routine assessment of body composition may be one of the most underutilized tools in early cognitive risk detection.