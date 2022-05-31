 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Do You Know What's In Your Beauty Products? Why You Should Care About Transparency 

Do You Know What's In Your Beauty Products? Why You Should Care About Transparency 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
skin care bottles

Image by snorkulencija / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 31, 2022 — 9:02 AM

For a statement that will surprise no one: Ingredient lists on beauty and personal care products are confusing. If you scan the INCI list (what we call it in the biz), you might see some names you recognize, such as botanical oils, essential oils, and other plant extracts. You may even see some wordier monikers that you recognize because they’ve entered the beauty zeitgeist, such as silicones and parabens. But ultimately, you’ll probably see a bunch of scientific-terms for ingredients that don’t sound familiar at all. 

Now some of these in the last category might be ingredients you personally want to steer clear of, but many are perfectly fine—and just come with complicated names. (I personally do not subscribe to the “if I can’t pronounce it I don’t use it” beauty philosophy. For any of my avid Clean Beauty School listeners, you’ll know there are many words I stumble over.) But how can you tell the difference? It seems your two options are to become a chemist or to live blissfully unaware.

Why you should care about ingredient transparency.

Well, in this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with Sabrina Noorani, founder of ClearForMe, a platform to increase ingredient transparency for brands and retailers. If you browse beauty products online, you’ve likely used CFM without even knowing it. Ever click on an ingredient and see a small box pop up that explains exactly what it is and its function? Well, you were likely on that very platform. 

Noorani actually didn’t have a beauty background at all—in fact the company was born from her frustrations as a consumer. “The biggest surprise to me was the fact that at the core, there is no standard for how ingredients are labeled. So something as simple as vitamin C, which is a great ingredient that helps with so many things, there are 35 different synonyms for vitamin C. Fragrance has 32 different synonyms, formaldehyde has 12, gluten 27, and even water has over 60 different ways that it could be labeled—and it's water. How can a consumer be expected to find the right products for themself and tailored to what they need?” says Noorani.

And according to Noorani, it’s not about “good” or “bad” ingredients—it’s about giving people the power to make decisions that are right for their skin and health needs. “We have to stop shaming people for using certain ingredients,” she says. “There’s so much guilt associated with doing the right thing and using the right products. We’re all too hard on ourselves, and we should cut each other some slack.”

For more thought-provoking conversations around ingredient transparency and regulation, tune in below.   

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Do You Know How Chlorine Affects Your Skin? Here's What Experts Say

Hannah Frye
Do You Know How Chlorine Affects Your Skin? Here's What Experts Say
Beauty

Craving Healthy Hair Growth? Do *This* Before You Shower

Jamie Schneider
Craving Healthy Hair Growth? Do *This* Before You Shower
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Beauty

The Surprising Foods That Can Trigger Flushing (That Are Probably In Your Diet)

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Foods That Can Trigger Flushing (That Are Probably In Your Diet)
Functional Food

Feeling Blah? Reach For This One Superfood, Says An Energy Specialist

Hannah Frye
Feeling Blah? Reach For This One Superfood, Says An Energy Specialist
Integrative Health

3 Unexpected Hacks To Instantly Feel Less Anxious (Even We Were Surprised!)

Jason Wachob
3 Unexpected Hacks To Instantly Feel Less Anxious (Even We Were Surprised!)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

A Deep Dive Into The World's Most Popular Personality Test: The MBTI

Sarah Regan
A Deep Dive Into The World's Most Popular Personality Test: The MBTI
Off-the-Grid

13+ Ways To Get Rid Of Old VHS Tapes (Without Throwing Them In The Trash)

Emma Loewe
13+ Ways To Get Rid Of Old VHS Tapes (Without Throwing Them In The Trash)
Sex

This Is The Secret To Deeper, More Intense Orgasms For Men

Gabrielle Kassel
This Is The Secret To Deeper, More Intense Orgasms For Men
Beauty

Contour Your Lips Like *This* For Instant Pillowy Volume

Jamie Schneider
Contour Your Lips Like *This* For Instant Pillowy Volume
Beauty

Why A Derm Deemed This Pregnancy-Safe Exfoliant "Underrated"

Hannah Frye
Why A Derm Deemed This Pregnancy-Safe Exfoliant "Underrated"
Functional Food

For The Record, Here's How Many Servings Of Vegetables You *Actually* Need Daily

Merrell Readman
For The Record, Here's How Many Servings Of Vegetables You *Actually* Need Daily
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-ingredient-transparency-is-vital-for-beauty-industry

Your article and new folder have been saved!