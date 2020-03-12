Why We Date People Who Make Us Feel Like Sh*t

I talked to therapist and writer Linda Carroll, LMFT, about this. Her take was a bit discouraging but it made sense. “Nature chooses for diversity, not relationship compatibility,” she said, adding that some studies find that we are attracted to people whose DNA is least like ours. What is striking about Carroll’s take, and resonant with the insights of experts Goulston and Tatkin, is that biology seems to be the thing that can drive us all to fall for people who are wrong for us.