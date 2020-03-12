Why We Date People Who Make Us Feel Like Sh*t

According to psychologist Stan Tatkin, who developed PACT (the Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy), this “intoxicated” sensation is largely due to biology. Or, as he explains, “It’s as if nature just wants us to procreate — nature is unconcerned with long-term relationships.”

At the same time, Tatkin adds, we can’t reduce everything to biology. In his view, the whole phenomenon of finding a partner is a “huge psychobiological system with many moving parts.” And in this moving system, he clarifies, “We may have opposing psychobiological agendas … . The person with whom you’re infatuated may look terrible on paper but you can’t say no. Another person looks great on paper, but you’re just not that into them.”

What’s really happening on a biological level, says Tatkin, is that engaging in romantic dynamics where there is sexual attraction triggers crazy changes in neurotransmitters and hormones. When we’re “into” someone our serotonin drops, which triggers those anxious and obsessive post-date ruminations. At the same time, testosterone is heightened, which distorts our judgment. Unfortunately, all those hormones don’t automatically reconfigure the moment one’s brain realizes that a partner makes no sense.

Sure, none of Rob’s behaviors were dangerous or physically violent — and I am lucky that I was not confronted with more intense trauma. But the scariest thing was my willingness to neglect myself. For me, the greatest irony is that I was completely aware that Rob was wrong all along. Yet that was part of his appeal.

“We can become addicted to seeking love from an unavailable partner,” says psychiatrist and author Mark Goulston, PhD. He explained that our desire to return to the situation again and again has to do with re-creating a childhood relationship, “hoping that it will turn out differently and fix us.”

In my case, I think I wanted an emotional alternative to the safety and support I’d always known. After growing up in a close and stable family, I was flirting with emotional danger and adventure. I think I wanted to show myself that I could change Rob — that I could be so easygoing and kind that he would eventually show me actual love.

I talked to therapist and writer Linda Carroll, LMFT, about this. Her take was a bit discouraging but it made sense. “Nature chooses for diversity, not relationship compatibility,” she said, adding that some studies find that we are attracted to people whose DNA is least like ours. What is striking about Carroll’s take, and resonant with the insights of experts Goulston and Tatkin, is that biology seems to be the thing that can drive us all to fall for people who are wrong for us.

We’re told to “listen to our hearts” and to “trust our gut,” but it seems, ironically, that our physiology is sometimes directing us in a not-so-healthy direction. So what then? I asked Carroll what she thought about all this. "We can't simplify anything in this life, especially love,” she told me. In Carroll’s opinion, finding a good partner requires a combination of four factors: biology, heart, head, and self-awareness.

In other words, our biology (e.g., our bodies — that animalistic sense of desire) might say yes, but we also need to check that against what Carroll calls “objective data.” “How do they interact with their family? Do they have long-term friends? Is their financial life in order? How do they speak of past struggles?” These were all questions that Carroll provided to me as good investigative tools to get this necessary “objective data.”

When it came to “objective data” on Rob, there were many red flags. I never met any of his friends and didn’t ever hear him talk about emotions. He said terrible things about his ex-girlfriend and had no relationship with his family. Plus, he made me feel like crap about myself. So whatever it was that propelled me toward Rob — whether biological, psychological, or something else — it was bad.

And it still feels bad. But each time I have the impulse to get mad at myself for making “mistakes,” I remind myself that it’s more productive to meditate and learn from this. Goulston told me that most of us need to reach a “never again” moment in order to break the cycle of the chase — especially if it’s a pattern.