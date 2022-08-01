 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
I'm 59 & My Skin Has Never Been More Resilient — Thanks To This Supplement

I'm 59 & My Skin Has Never Been More Resilient — Thanks To This Supplement

Heather Ryan
Contributing writer By Heather Ryan
Contributing writer
Heather Ryan is a horsewoman and farm owner, who works as a guardian and advocate for both ex-racehorses and wild animals.
Portrait Of A Beautiful Mature Woman

Image by Irina Polonina / Stocksy

August 1, 2022 — 11:02 AM

I'm nearing my 60th birthday and spend most days outdoors—for context, I'm a farm owner who works to rehabilitate ex-racehorses, and I'm constantly in the garden and working hands-on. So it's no secret that my body needs support from the inside out to keep up with my busy lifestyle and undying passions.

Over the years, I’ve noticed that regularly taking supplements has truly made a difference in my overall health and well-being. While I have been using (and loving) the basics, like probiotics and vitamin D, I decided to add another hero supplement to my line-up, and I am so grateful that I did. 

Why I started taking cellular beauty+. 

Because I live at the top of a hill in Maryland, there is a bit of a wind vortex surrounding my home. This uptake in wind creates an entirely different climate, and the constant exposure to a harsh breeze significantly impacts the look and feel of my skin. 

When this brutal wind hits my face, a flush always follows suit. While it certainly doesn't stop me from spending time outdoors, I imagine it can't be good for my skin to experience the arid environment every single day. 

When I leave the windy outdoors to enter my barn, a new climate arises: But this one is humid, the complete opposite of the wind tunnel I just experienced outside. This back and forth between dry and humid air causes my skin to fluctuate multiple times throughout the day. And while I'm no stranger to a hydrating serum, cream, or mask, nothing I used topically had created a lasting, noticeable change in my skin. 

I knew I needed something to help my skin adapt to these ever-changing conditions, so I leaned into the idea of caring for my skin from the inside out. And then I found my holy grail: mbg's cellular beauty+

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

My results.

The best word I can find to describe my skin now is resilient. I’ve been taking cellular beauty+ for about five months now and I can see my skin adjusting to whatever the weather throws at me with absolute grace. (Editors note: The phytoceramides in our formula can support a healthy skin barrier structure, and they have even been shown to improve skin hydration after just 15 days when taken orally.*)

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
cellular beauty+

Aside from making my weather adjustments easier, I have also seen an overall glow in my skin, one that I was missing before. It's the kind of radiance that truly shines from the cellular level, regardless of what creams or serums I layer on top. 

I still love trying out new skin care products, but I find that cellular beauty+ has added a cushion of reassurance to my routine that no topical product has before. And while I am impressed with the results I have seen from cellular beauty+, I cannot say I am surprised, as I’ve adored many other supplements from mindbodygreen's star portfolio.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

As someone who spends their days in the garden, tending to my horses, and walking around the different sub-climates on my property, this supplement helps support my skin without sacrificing my active lifestyle. Not only has my skin become more resilient to the constant changes in weather, but I’ve adopted the unmistakable glow of healthy skin that’s radiating from the inside out.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
cellular beauty+
Heather Ryan
Heather Ryan Contributing writer
Heather Ryan is a horsewoman and farm owner, who works as a guardian and advocate for both ex-racehorses and wild animals. She currently lives in Maryland with her husband.

More On This Topic

Beauty

Want Radiant, Youthful-Looking Skin? Consider This Combo

Hannah Frye
Want Radiant, Youthful-Looking Skin? Consider This Combo
Beauty

The Exact Routine To Follow To Ease Fine Lines & Fade Dark Spots

Alexandra Engler
The Exact Routine To Follow To Ease Fine Lines & Fade Dark Spots
Love

Is Match.com Still The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships?

Kathleen Wong
Is Match.com Still The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships?
Integrative Health

When Stress Keeps You Awake, This Is What Sleep Specialists Say To Do

Sarah Regan
When Stress Keeps You Awake, This Is What Sleep Specialists Say To Do
Motivation

Exactly How Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Stays Grounded During High-Stress Games

Kristine Thomason
Exactly How Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Stays Grounded During High-Stress Games
Integrative Health

It Would Take 50 Glasses Of Milk To Get The Same Vitamin D As This Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain
It Would Take 50 Glasses Of Milk To Get The Same Vitamin D As This Supplement
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Gut Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How

Merrell Readman
This Gut Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How
Recipes

Need A Morning Pick Me Up? This Skin Supporting Smoothie Fits The Bill

Hannah Frye
Need A Morning Pick Me Up? This Skin Supporting Smoothie Fits The Bill
Routines

7 Spicy Standing Ab Exercises To Mix Up Your Core Routine

Merrell Readman
7 Spicy Standing Ab Exercises To Mix Up Your Core Routine
Recipes

This Ayurvedic Green Chutney Houses A Secret, Healthy Ingredient

Merrell Readman
This Ayurvedic Green Chutney Houses A Secret, Healthy Ingredient
Integrative Health

3 Easy Techniques To Overcome Negative Thoughts & Rewire Your Brain

Jason Wachob
3 Easy Techniques To Overcome Negative Thoughts & Rewire Your Brain
Functional Food

5 Diabetic-Friendly Meal Services That Take The Guesswork Out Of Food Prep

Jamey Powell
5 Diabetic-Friendly Meal Services That Take The Guesswork Out Of Food Prep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-i-continue-taking-this-supplement-for-skin-resilience
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!