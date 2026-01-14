Doctors are taught that there is a diagnosis and a pill or a procedure to treat it. That would work if we were just a physical edifice. But we are so much more. We have a mind that conjures thoughts, memories, and emotions and processes information in ways that are both apparent in our conscious mind, and shrouded, implicit, and behind the scenes in our nonconscious mind. We also have a soul, which is the essence of who we are. It gives us purpose, meaning, and connection to something greater than ourselves. This is our core self.