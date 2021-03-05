mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The Surprising Reason This Esthetician Never Dries Her Face After The Shower

The Surprising Reason This Esthetician Never Dries Her Face After The Shower

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman taking shower outdoors

Image by ALICE NERR / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 5, 2021 — 14:04 PM

When someone sports supple, glowing skin, it takes a great deal of self-restraint not to rapid-fire questions like, What’s your routine? What products do you use? What are your secrets? 

So is the case with medical esthetician and celebrity makeup artist Tiffany Lee: When she showed up on-screen during a virtual workshop with mbg and Burt's Bees, her complexion looked downright luminous—sans highlighter. And to my utter delight, Lee lifted the curtain on her skin care regimen, offering expert-approved tips to achieve a gape-worthy glow.

One of her go-to techniques? “Right when I get out of the shower, I don’t dry my face. I actually just leave it damp.” 

Why you should leave your face damp after the shower. 

Essentially, it’s the same reason why you should only blot your skin with a towel post-cleanse: If you’re going to layer on humectants, it’s best to do so on damp skin. Humectants (like hyaluronic acid and glycerin) hydrate by pulling in water and holding it in your skin, helping it stay supple and dewy throughout the day. And as board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., once said: They’ll “have an easier time holding on to moisture if you're providing it." 

You don’t need to leave your face completely dripping post-shower—a nice veil of dewiness is all you need to help those humectants do their job. If your face is sopping wet, Lee likes to tap in the water with her palms before moving on with her routine: “I have an antioxidant mist that I spray immediately and let that fully absorb,” she also notes, as hydrating essences and sprays are great for re-moistening the skin.

It’s like performing a mini facial, right there in your bathroom: Cleanse your face (either before the shower or under the spray—it’s a hot debate among the skin care crew), let the shower steam help make the skin more permeable (just make sure the water isn’t too hot when it’s touching your skin), and be sure to leave your face glistening with moisture as you towel off. Spray on a hydrating essence or mist if you choose, apply your humectant serums, and layer a moisturizer or oil on top to keep all that moisture from evaporating into the air. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Experts agree that you should apply humectants on damp skin to help them hold onto moisture. So if you’re planning on jumping straight into your routine post-shower, you might not want to dry your face at all. Tapping in the water works just fine, says Lee, and it can even help enhance your glow. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Home

10 IKEA Must-Haves That'll Give You A Leg Up On Spring Cleaning

Emma Loewe
10 IKEA Must-Haves That'll Give You A Leg Up On Spring Cleaning
Home

Leave Negativity At The Door With These Sacred Home Cleanses

Queen Afua
Leave Negativity At The Door With These Sacred Home Cleanses
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

The Genius Trick To Covering Dark Spots Without A Full Face Of Makeup

Alexandra Engler
The Genius Trick To Covering Dark Spots Without A Full Face Of Makeup
Functional Food

This Underrated Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Has Noteworthy Health Benefits

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Underrated Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Has Noteworthy Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

Jamie Schneider
This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women's Health

All Vaginas Are Different: Here Are 9 Different Ways It Can Look, From OB/GYNs

Abby Moore
All Vaginas Are Different: Here Are 9 Different Ways It Can Look, From OB/GYNs
Spirituality

Hot In All The Wrong Ways: 9 Interpretations For Dreams About Fire

Sarah Regan
Hot In All The Wrong Ways: 9 Interpretations For Dreams About Fire
Routines

Why You Should Do Pigeon Pose Before Bed, From A Sleep Specialist

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Do Pigeon Pose Before Bed, From A Sleep Specialist
Mental Health

How To Fight Cognitive Decline In Your 20s, 30s, 40s & Beyond, From Neurologists

Jason Wachob
How To Fight Cognitive Decline In Your 20s, 30s, 40s & Beyond, From Neurologists
Recovery

Sitting All Day? Take A Quick Break & Try This Juicy Spinal Stretch

Abby Moore
Sitting All Day? Take A Quick Break & Try This Juicy Spinal Stretch
Recipes

These Vegan Cauliflower Nuggets Take Less Than 20 Minutes To Make

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Cauliflower Nuggets Take Less Than 20 Minutes To Make
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-esthetician-always-leaves-her-face-damp-post-shower

Your article and new folder have been saved!